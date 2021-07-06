Ben Stokes to lead England against Pakistan after seven members test positive for COVID-19

Ben Stokes is set to lead England in the ODIs against Pakistan after seven members of their ODI and T20I contingent tested COVID-19 positive following PCR tests administered in Bristol on Monday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that the limited-overs tour will go ahead as scheduled. The members who tested positive include three cricketers and four from management.

The whole of the current England squad will have to self-isolate, and therefore a new squad will be named for the ODIs and T20Is in a few hours.

The new squad and their support team members will follow PCR tests and other protocols to ensure a safe entry to the England camp.

England Cricket CEO Tom Harrison stated:

‘‘We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of biosecure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak. We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall wellbeing of our players and management staff who have spent much of the last 14 months living in very restricted conditions.

“Overnight we have worked swiftly to identify a new squad, and we are grateful to Ben Stokes who will return to England duties to Captain. We also recognise the impact this news will have on our First Class Counties and their Men’s playing squads and thank them, along with our partners Sky and Royal London, for their ongoing support in dealing with this pandemic.”

The original England squad was led by Eoin Morgan and had star players like Joe Root, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow.

Pakistan tour of England to go ahead as scheduled

Pakistan’s England tour will continue as scheduled, with the first ODI starting in Cardiff on Thursday. The three ODIs will be played on July 8 (Cardiff), July 10 (Lord’s) and July 13 (Birmingham).

This will be followed by three T20Is from July 16. The matches will be played in Nottingham (July 16), Leeds (July 18) and Manchester (July 20).

