England break all-time record with massive 342-run win in ENG vs SA 2025 3rd ODI

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 07, 2025 22:51 IST
England v South Africa - 3rd Metro Bank ODI - Source: Getty
England national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The England national cricket team signed off the ODI series against South Africa with a humongous 342-run victory on Sunday. It came in the third and final match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Englishmen broke Team India's record of a 317-run triumph registered over Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023.

Chasing a mammoth 415 for victory in Southampton, the Proteas lost their first two wickets in the first couple of overs. The tourists also crumbled to 28/6 and 49/7 at one stage as their lowest ODI total of 69 was well within sight of being broken. However, the tailenders took South Africa past that to prevent them from registering an unwanted record. It was in the 21st over that the innings came to a close after Adil Rashid nipped out Corbin Bosch for 20.

South African captain Temba Bavuma didn't bat due to a calf strain, rendering the visitors one batter short. Only Bosch (20), Tristan Stubbs (10), and Keshav Maharaj (17) managed to reach double figures. Jofra Archer was the pick of England's bowlers with outstanding figures of 9-3-18-4. Rashid finished with three wickets, while Brydon Carse ended with a couple.

Centuries from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell propel England to their 5th highest ODI total

Joe Root and Jacob Bethell. (Image Credits: Getty)
Earlier, Bavuma had elected to field first, sending the Englishmen into bat. Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett stitched a breezy opening partnership of 59 in 8.3 overs as the latter departed first for 31. Smith, meanwhile, went on to clobber 62 off 48 deliveries. Joe Root (100) and Jacob Bethell (110) added 182 between them to put the South Africans to the sword, while Jos Buttler (62*) put in the finishing touches.

Proteas pacer Codi Yusuf endured a forgettable debut, sending down ten wicketless overs for 80 runs. Despite the commanding win by England, South Africa had sealed the series with victories in the first two matches. The two sides will meet in the three-game T20I series, beginning on September 10 in Cardiff.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Aditya Singh
