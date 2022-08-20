 "It's a sad thing" - Dean Elgar on the lack of Test cricket in South Africa's FTP calendar for 2023-27

South Africa's Test captain Dean Elgar has expressed his dissatisfaction with ICC's Men's Future Tours Programme (FTP 2023-27), which gives the Proteas only 28 Test matches over the next four years.

Speaking after South Africa's convincing Test win over England at Lord's, he suggested that the side would have preferred more red-ball fixtures in the FTP calendar. Elgar also added that he didn't want to comment much about it as it might get him into trouble.

Dean Elgar said:

"I guess we could be playing more. It's a sad thing, but so be it. I can’t say too much about that because I might get into trouble."

#Cricket Number of Tests in the 2023-2027 FTP Cycle:England 43Australia 40India 38Bangladesh 34New Zealand 32South Africa 28Pakistan 27West Indies 26Sri Lanka 25Afghanistan 21Zimbabwe 20Ireland 12 Number of Tests in the 2023-2027 FTP Cycle:England 43Australia 40India 38Bangladesh 34New Zealand 32South Africa 28Pakistan 27West Indies 26Sri Lanka 25Afghanistan 21Zimbabwe 20Ireland 12#Cricket

It is worth mentioning that Cricket South Africa (CSA) has decided to reduce their international fixtures to accommodate their new T20 league. The inaugural edition of the franchise-based competition is set to be played next year in January.

"We haven't left any stone unturned so far" - Dean Elgar on South Africa's stunning win at Lord's

South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs in the first Test of their three-match series at Lord's on Friday, which was Day 3 of the Test. Following the match, Elgar cheekily suggested that he didn't expect to do a press conference this early, indicating that he had anticipated a fightback from the hosts.

The 35-year-old heaped praise on his teammates for their exceptional performance in the Test series opener. He also spoke about how he doesn't want the team to get complacement after the victory.

He said:

"I did not wake up this morning thinking that I’d be doing a press conference before five o’clock. It was a pretty special squad performance.

"We haven't left any stone unturned so far and hopefully, we don't go into a comfort zone … no, well - I'm definitely not going to let us go into a comfort zone, because I know what complacency can do in international sport.

"But we need to enjoy these moments, we did it at a really unique place and it's special for a lot of guys that haven't experienced Lord’s before."

The second Test of the ongoing series between England and South Africa begins on Thursday (August 25) at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee