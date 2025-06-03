England vs West Indies 2025 3rd ODI at The Oval delayed due to an unexpected reason [Watch]

The toss and the start of the third England versus West Indies ODI at The Oval on Tuesday, June 3, were delayed. The delay was caused by the West Indies team being stuck in heavy traffic in London and thereby arriving late at the ground.

England, who are 2-0 up in the series, had arrived at the ground and were practising before the match. The Surrey County Cricket Club confirmed that the delay had happened because one of the teams was "stuck in heavy traffic north of the river."

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed.

"Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play. We will update spectators with the schedule of play as soon as we are able to," the county side said in a statement.

The visitors eventually did get to The Oval, and the toss was scheduled to take place at 1.10pm local time (5.40pm IST), and the first ball to be bowled at 1.30pm local time (6pm IST)

England look to clinch series 3-0 after Joe Root's heroics at Cardiff

England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday, June 1. Joe Root starred for the hosts with an unbeaten 166 off 139 balls that helped England chase down 309 runs in Cardiff.

Will Jacks, who came to bat at number seven, gave good support to Root by making 49 off 58 balls. Newly-appointed white-ball captain Harry Brook made 47 runs off 36 balls as the hosts chased down the score with three wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

England had won the first ODI at Edgbaston by 238 runs on Thursday, May 29.

The two teams will next play a three-match T20I series, starting in Chester-le-Street on Friday, June 6. The second match will be played at Bristol on Sunday, June 8, and the third and final T20I will take place at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday, June 10.

