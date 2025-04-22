England Women's One Day Cup 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The England Women's One Day Cup 2025 will take place from April 23 to September 13. The tournament will replace the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, which took place from 2020 to 2024.

The eight participating teams are Durham, Essex, Hampshire, Lancashire, Surrey, The Blaze, Warwickshire, and Somerset. Hollie Armitage, Grace Scrivens, Georgia Adams, Ellie Threlkeld, Bryony Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Georgia Davis, and Sophie Luff are the respective captains of the sides.

Notably, Scrivens led the Sunrisers to a title victory in the last edition of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Alice Davidson-Richards was the top batter with 650 runs, while Phoebe Turner ended as the most successful bowler with 23 wickets.

The England Women's One Day Cup 2025 will witness high-profile players like Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Suzie Bates, Sophie Ecclestone in action.

The competition will follow a double round-robin format, with each team playing other seven teams twice. The top four teams after the completion of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final to be played on September 13.

It will be a great platform for the young cricketers to showcase their talent and stake their claim for the England senior squad. Meanwhile, the international players will look to prepare themselves well ahead of the Women's World Cup later this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast details and live-streaming details of the premier women's tournament in England.

England Women's One Day Cup 2025: Telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the tournament will not be available to watch on any of the TV channels in England or India.

England Women's One Day Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

Indian viewers can catch the live action of the competition on the home county's respective YouTube channels. Meanwhile, viewers in England can hop on to the ECB.co.uk website to catch a glimpse of the games.

