European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A Points Table: Updated standings after Austria vs Czech Republic Match 15

The third day of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A saw five games. A total of 15 matches have been played in the competition. Ireland XI jump to the top of the table whereas Czech Republic continue to reel at the bottom of the table as they are yet to win a single game in this year’s competition.

Ireland XI have won five games out of six and sit at the top of the table. Spain also have 10 points to their name but sit below Ireland XI as the Irish side has a superior net run rate. Ireland XI have the net run rate of +4.396 as opposed to +1.889 of the Spanish side.

Austria are placed third in the points table with six points to their name, having won three games and lost as many so far. Portugal have four points under their belt and sit below the Austrian side. Czech Republic continue to struggle as they are yet to win a single game and are yet to open their account in the European Cricket Championship.

Ireland XI jump to the top spot at the end of day three

The 11th match of the European Cricket Championship Group A saw Ireland XI beat Spain comprehensively. Mikey O’Reilly starred with the ball as he picked up a fifer and helped his side knock over Spain for 87. A fifty from Seamus Lynch off just 17 balls helped them chase down the total in just 4.5 overs, something that also helped them boost their net run-rate.

European Cricket @EuropeanCricket



The representative side from Ireland will be making their ECC debut.



The representative side from Ireland will be making their ECC debut.

Austria defeated Portugal in the 12th match of the competition. The Austrian batters contributed substantially as they posted 164 on the board in their 10 overs. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict Portugal to 91, thus helping their team win the game by 73 runs.

In the 13th match, Adam Alger (61*) and Muhammad Babar (53) of Spain scored fifties as their team put up an impressive score of 166 on the board. The Czech Republic batters tried hard but only managed to score 99 from their 10 overs. As a result, the Czech Republic side lost the game by 67 runs.

14th match saw Ireland XI beat Portugal comprehensively to go to the top of the table. Batting first, Portugal scored 95 in their quota of 10 overs. Seamus Lynch carried forward his rich form with the bat as he scored another fifty to help his side chase down the total in just the eighth over.

Austria defeated Czech Republic in the 15th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A to grab their third win of the competition. The Austrian side posted 136 after being asked to bat first. Ritik Tomar scored a fifty and tried hard to propel his side, but he lacked support from the other end as the team fell short of the opposition's score by 27 runs.

European Cricket Championship 2022 Group A: Day 4 Fixtures

European Cricket @EuropeanCricket



#EuropeanCricketChampionship #ECC22 Here is the list of all broadcasters for the Dream11 European Cricket Championship 2022. Here is the list of all broadcasters for the Dream11 European Cricket Championship 2022.#EuropeanCricketChampionship #ECC22 https://t.co/YiPs2OxqSx

The fourth day of the Group A matches in the European Cricket Championship 2022 will see five fixtures. These five games are as follows:

Match 16 – Czech Republic vs Ireland XI, 3 PM IST

Match 17 – Portugal vs Spain, 5 PM IST

Match 18 – Czech Republic vs Austria, 7 PM IST

Match 19 – Portugal vs Ireland XI, 9 PM IST

Match 20 – Austria vs Spain, 11 PM IST

