“Even a third division team won’t play this bad” - Former India captain’s scathing remark after IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 11, 2025 14:34 IST
India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Team India were at their ruthless best against a hapless UAE side [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth slammed the UAE for their disappointing performance against India in the 2025 Asia Cup clash in Dubai on September 10. Despite the Men in Blue entering the contest as massive favorites, the expectations were high on the UAE to compete before the inevitable surrender.

However, the UAE displayed little resolve, folding for an embarrassing 57 in only 13.1 overs. They lost their final eight wickets for just 10 runs after being relatively well-placed at 47/2 in eight overs.

In response, India chased down the target in 4.3 overs with nine wickets to spare.

Talking about the no-show from the UAE in their Asia Cup opener on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (2:25):

"This was not a T20 match, it was like a T-5 match. The UAE batters were getting out if you just bowl at the stumps. Even a third division side won't play this bad. Should teams like UAE play in such tournaments? What's the benefit of encouraging such teams? Such tournaments with the non-Test playing nations will make even ardent cricket fans lose interest in the sport."
He added:

"Yes, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a couple of beauties to pick up his wickets. But they made Shivam Dube look like a deadly bowler. Not discrediting Dube, but the UAE batters were getting out if you just aim at the stumps. So, a victory like this means nothing for India."

Team India recorded their fastest-ever win in T20Is in a run-chase and the second fastest overall in T20I history.

"India are playing at a different level to the others" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth hailed Team India for their incredible dominance in T20Is after the crushing win over the UAE in their 2025 Asia Cup opener. The Men in Blue have won 26 of their last 29 T20Is, including the unbeaten run in their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

"India are playing at a different level to the others. They are a gun batting side, and Shreyas Iyer will also eventually be included for the T20 World Cup. They are just crushing the opposition, which is what the West Indies used to do in the late 1970s and early 1980s," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

India also made it two out of two against the UAE in T20Is, with both wins coming by nine wickets. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their next Group A game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

