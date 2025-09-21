"Even if two Indian teams play, they will be playing the finals" - Former India pacer's stunning claim ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former Indian pacer Atul Wassan hailed the Men in Blue for their willingness to go 'horses-for-courses' in selection ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan in Dubai on September 21. Wassan's remarks came as a response to the selection conundrum involving left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.Despite being India's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep missed out on the playing XI in their first two Asia Cup 2025 outings against the UAE and Pakistan. He finally played in the inconsequential encounter against Oman and completed 100 wickets in T20Is, becoming the first Indian to reach the landmark.Talking about Team India and their selection headache with Arshdeep, Wassan told ANI:&quot;We have so much quality, even if two Indian teams play, they both will be playing the finals. Everyone is talking about how Arshdeep is not playing. I say that it is something to be praised. Look at the maturity of the Indian cricket team. We are not playing someone on the basis of rating, name and standing on the field. We are playing with what is needed.&quot;He added: &quot;This was not the case before, because big players played irrespective of fitness or form. But now, India goes for 'horses for courses'. This is good for the team. Australia has been doing this for a long time. This maturity takes a lot of time to come.&quot;Arshdeep's exclusion has been largely due to India's preference for batting up to No.8, with three specialist bowlers to follow. The Men in Blue have been in red-hot T20I form, winning 28 out of their last 31 games.&quot;I think the match was a wake-up call&quot; - Atul Wassan on India's narrow win over OmanAtul Wassan believes their final group stage game against Oman will serve as a wake-up call for Team India as they look to defend their Asia Cup title. After two dominating wins to start their campaign, the Men in Blue were tested with bat and ball by Oman.However, Suryakumar Yadav's men eventually weathered the storm and completed a 21-run victory.We will have such odd matches every now and then where such lighter and inexperienced teams will push you to your limits. But look at your depth, that you still won. I think the match was a wake-up call, because they will talk about it and regroup,&quot; said Wassan (via the aforementioned source)He concluded:&quot;In every T20I team, there are two or three world-class players, and if they score, they can win their team a match. But in the longer format, the struggling team can find a way to comeback. Lightning falls on you in T20Is sometimes. I am very happy for Oman, that quality is getting better. Asian cricket is showing such great form, and India will not take anything for granted.&quot;Despite the scare against Oman, India finished on top of Group A with six points in three matches.