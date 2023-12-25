"Every cricketer has to go through some kind of transformation"- Rohit Sharma confident about KL Rahul's wicketkeeping in IND vs SA Tests

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has full faith that KL Rahul will cater to the requirements of a wicketkeeper-batter in the Test format as the visitors gear up for the highly anticipated Test series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma has all but confirmed that Rahul will don the gloves in the first Test in Centurion and praised the latter for how good he was behind the stumps in the 2023 World Cup.

Speaking to the reporters on the eve of the first Test against South Africa, here's what Rohit Sharma had to say about the qualities that KL Rahul brings to the side as a wicketkeeper-batter:

"Every cricketer has to go through some kind of transformation or a different role in their career. There are hardly few players who have stuck to one position and have played throughout their careers at that position. So KL is one of them I believe I felt that the way he kept in the World Cup was quite pleasing. He himself is quite keen to take up that role as well. So it gives us an option to play a solid batter at 5-6-7 whatever that position may be."

Rohit further added:

"He got a hundred the last time we came here. Although he opened the innings at that time, this time he will be in the middle order. The position he has been batting in limited-overs in one-day cricket, we have seen that he does most of the things right and understands the game really well. He knows exactly what is required at different stages of the game. It gives us a solid balance with an experienced player in the middle. I am not sure how long he wants to keep (smiles) but as of now he is quite keen to take that role."

Rohit Sharma on difficulty for batters in South African conditions

While Rohit Sharma agreed that the seam movement and the variable bounce could make batting difficult in South African conditions, he also shed light on how the Indian batters can adapt and take full toll of any run-scoring opportunity.

On this, he stated:

"If you ask batters, they like to bat in conditions where the ball comes onto the bat. Although there's bounce and seam movement in these conditions, if you apply yourself well and understand what shots will give you runs, how their bowlers bowl, and if you apply that in your game plan then you can score runs. Some of our batters showed last time that runs can be scored here."

Rohit Sharma further added:

"We also know that even if you're batting on 70-80 or even a hundred, you're never set because the ball keeps moving. I think those who have played here have shared their experience to those who haven't played here. So there has been communication between the two groups. It's just abut knowing what your strengths are and look to score runs. If you just look to survive here, it is difficult. You need to try and cash in on the loose balls."

India certainly have the bowlers to give them a good chance of winning their first-ever Test series in South Africa. The onus could well be on the batters to set up the game with massive first innings scores.

