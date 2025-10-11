"Everyone thought that we would roll over New Zealand" - Gautam Gambhir's shocking claim amid IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test on India’s infamous series loss

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up about the infamous home series whitewash against New Zealand in late 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led side had suffered a harrowing 0-3 result to mark the hosts' first series defeat on home soil since 2012.

The three-match home series against the Blackcaps was Gautam Gambhir's second red-ball assignment since taking over from his predecessor, Rahul Dravid. Team India, on the back of their stunning home record, were strong favorites after a 2-0 triumph against Bangladesh, as well as the fact that New Zealand were missing their premier batter, Kane Williamson.

The Men in Blue kicked off the series on the worst note possible as they were bundled out for a humiliating 46 in the first innings of the first Test in Bengaluru. Despite a strong fightback, they had a 0-1 trail against them. Instead of a response in the second Test in Pune, the hosts buckled even further to confirm the series loss with a game to spare. The whitewash was confirmed after a narrow loss at the Wankhede, jeopardising India's aspirations for the World Test Championship (WTC).

Gautam Gambhir stated that it is difficult for him to move on completely from the cleansweep, and uses it as a reminder to avoid such blips in the future.

"If I am being honest, and speak from the heart, I don't think, that in my coaching tenure, I can ever forget that, and I should not forget that. I have told this to the boys as well, it is important to look forward, but sometimes it is also important to remember the past as well. Everyone thought that we would roll over New Zealand. In that dressing room, we need to keep reminding that New Zealand happened," Gambhir told Jio Hotstar during the second Test between India and West Indies in Delhi.

Team India eventually failed to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) as a 1-3 series defeat in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia followed the New Zealand home series.

"The pressure is on me every day" - Gautam Gambhir on managing expectations as Team India head coach

Although the former player had a rough start to his red-ball coaching stint, Team India continued to dominate in white-ball cricket. After ending their decade-long silverware drought with the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Gambhir ensured that the momentum continued, securing the 2025 Champions Trophy.

No team has ever won three ICC competitions in a row, as India have their eyes set on a home T20 World Cup in 2026.

"The pressure is on me every day. Whether it be after the New Zealand debacle, whether it be after Australia or after winning the Champions Trophy. Ultimately, we are representing 140 crore Indians," Gambhir said.

He also recently added another feather to his cap in his coaching tenure in the form of an unbeaten campaign, securing the 2025 Asia Cup title in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

