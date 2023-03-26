"Excited and nervous at the same time" - Sisanda Magala ahead of his IPL stint

South African right-arm seamer Sisanda Magala has opened up ahead of his first-ever IPL experience. Magala revealed that he was nervous and happy at the same time heading into the marquee T20 league.

Magala, set to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at a base price of INR 50 lakh, has come as an injury replacement for Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwi seamer sustained a recurrence of his lower-back stress fracture before last month's Test series against England. Hence, he will miss several months of cricket, including the IPL.

Magala admitted that the IPL is the pinnacle of white-ball cricket and every player gets involved to sharpen their limited-overs skills. As quoted by iol.com.za, he said:

"I’m very excited and nervous at the same time. I’m very happy for the opportunity, especially playing in the IPL. If anyone looks to specialise in white ball cricket, I think that’s the pinnacle, playing in the IPL. It’s a massive opportunity. I’m very nervous."

The 32-year-old has a decent record in T20 cricket, picking up 139 wickets in 128 games at 23.58 with a couple of fifers.

"David is a very calming presence" - Sisanda Magala

Despite South Africa's loss to the West Indies in the first T20I on Saturday, the Port Elizabeth-born bowler heaped praise on David Miller's explosive knock. The right-arm seamer, who took three wickets, added:

David is a very calming presence, speaks very optimistic, is a very positive guy so it rubs off on the way you want to play and express your game. Even though it was a shortened game, as a player you want to have a contribution and an impact so you can take the team over the line."

A quick-fire 48 off 22 balls by David Miller in the middle of the innings wrestled the momentum back as the



#SAvWI #BePartOfIt INNINGS CHANGEA quick-fire 48 off 22 balls by David Miller in the middle of the innings wrestled the momentum back as the #Proteas fought back to post 131/8 in their allotted 11 overs

The West Indians chased down the target of 132 in 10.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. The hosts' steep total came on the back of David Miller's whirlwind 22-ball 48. However, visiting captain Rovman Powell smashed five sixes to steer his side home.

