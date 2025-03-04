Famous astrologer predicts Travis Head's score in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj recently predicted Australian opener Travis Head's score for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against India in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. He suggested that the swashbuckling opener is unlikely to score a half-century in the knockout match.

Bajaj commented that there are high chances of Head losing his wicket for scores of 5 or 23. Indicating that the southpaw won't cross the 49-run mark in the crucial encounter, he wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"Travis Head is unlikely to cross score of 49 tomorrow in Semi Final against India. Score of 5, 23 also great possibility."

It is worth mentioning that Head has been a cause for Indian fans' heartbreak on a few occasions. He played a stunning 163-run knock against Rohit Sharma and Co. in the World Test Championship final in 2023. The opener scored 137 runs in 120 balls against the Men in Blue in the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

"Hoping for minimum 50+ score" - Sumit Bajaj on Virat Kohli's performance in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Sumit Bajaj went viral on social media for correctly predicting Virat Kohli's 50th ODI century at the 2023 ODI World Cup. He had also correctly forecasted that the Team India star could be the highest run-getter at the showpiece event.

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal, Bajaj remarked that Kohli is expected to be the second-best or the best performer of the game. He also reckoned that skipper Rohit Sharma will play an impactful knock if India bat first.

He wrote:

"Virat Kohli is likely to be the 2nd best player of the match tomorrow if not the top run getter. Hoping for min 50+ score stretchable to 74-77+ Also high hopes on Shubman Gill ! However, if India Bats first Rohit Fires hard."

Kohli notched up his 51st ODI century with an unbeaten 100-run knock against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The seasoned campaigner has scored 133 runs across three innings in the edition.

