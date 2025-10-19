Fan gets hit but manages to catch Mitchell Marsh’s six off Mohammed Siraj in AUS vs IND 2025 1st ODI [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 19, 2025 15:54 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh smashed a brilliant six off Mohammed Siraj during the ongoing first ODI against India in Perth. Bowling first in a reduced contest, the hosts restricted the Men in Blue to 136/9 from 26 overs.

There were set a revised DLS target of 131 runs. Mitchell Marsh walked out to open the batting alongside Travis Head. While they lost Head early, Marsh began to take the attack.

On the fourth ball of the fifth over, bowled by Mohammed Siraj, the right-hander struck a six over deep cover. It was a short ball that Marsh got hold of perfectly. He walked down the wicket a bit and smashed the ball over deep cover for a glorious six.

As the ball went into the stands, a fan took the catch. He managed to catch the Marsh's six, but it was not as clean. The fan got hit on the chest, but eventually managed to hold onto the ball with support. He even celebrated after taking the catch by raising both his hands in the air.

Watch the video of the same posted by cricket.com.au on X below:

Mitchell Marsh is leading Australia in this three-match ODI series in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. The hosts will expect their captain to take them over the line in this ongoing game.

Mitchell Marsh has been in red-hot form

Mitchell Marsh has been in impeccable form in white-ball cricket. In their recent series against South Africa at home, he made 206 runs from three games at an average of 68.66 with a century and a fifty.

New Zealand also hosted Australia for a T20I series earlier in October. Marsh emerged as the highest run-getter in the series. He smashed 197 runs from three matches at a strike-rate of 191.26 with a century and a half-century.

Earlier this year, the right-hander also displayed tremendous form in IPL 2025. Playing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he scored 627 runs from 13 matches at an average of 48.23, a strike-rate of 163.70. He also struck a hundred and six fifties.

Marsh will be eager to carry his sensational form throughout the white-ball series against India.

