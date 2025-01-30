Fan invades field & touches Virat Kohli’s feet during Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Virat Kohli returned to domestic cricket, playing for Delhi against Railways in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. During the opening day of the match on Thursday, January 30, a fan invaded the field in an attempt to meet the Indian superstar.

The fan was seen running towards Kohli, who was fielding in the slips, and touching his feet. As the fan broke in and touched Kohli's feet, several security personnel immediately rushed to surround him and ushered him off the field.

While he was being taken away, Kohli told the security personnel not to hit the fan. The moment can be seen in a video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below:

Delhi won the toss and opted to bowl on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The hosts have made a strong start. At the time of writing, Railways are three down for 41 runs from 14 overs.

Virat Kohli could be seen batting later in the day if Delhi manage to run through the Railways batting line-up.

Can Delhi qualify for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarter-finals with Virat Kohli boost?

Virat Kohli returning to the Delhi side for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture certainly comes as a massive boost. The former Indian skipper will be expected to deliver with the bat and adds strength to their line-up despite his present form in the longer format.

Moreover, Kohli's presence in the field will also help the team as they look to leverage his leadership qualities. However, the road for Delhi appears to be as good as over.

They will not only have to win this match outright, but will also have to ensure that they take away the bonus point. Even if they achieve the feat, Delhi will have to depend on a few other results to go their way if they are to have an outside chance of progressing to the knockouts.

Delhi are placed fifth in Group D while their opponents Railways are in the fourth position with 17 points.

