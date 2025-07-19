Fan recreates iconic DDLJ dialogue on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

A fan recently created an iconic moment from Shah Rukh Khan's cult film, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', on Team India's Test skipper Shubman Gill. The fan named Raj Nandani Sharma spotted the ace batter on a street in London amid the side's ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series against England.Sharma posted an Instagram video, where she shared her experience of an unexpected encounter with Gill. She also used the popular dialogue 'Palat, Palat, Palat (turn around)' from the popular Bollywood blockbuster.She expressed her delight at seeing Gill as she captioned the post:&quot;Gil Dil h Yrrrr 🫶🏻❤️😭.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe five-match Test series against England is Shubman Gill's maiden assignment as India's new Test captain. He was appointed as the skipper following Rohit Sharma's retirement from red-ball cricket in May.The 25-year-old has shown tremendous batting form on the tour. With 607 runs across six innings, he is currently the leading run-scorer of the series.England took a 2-1 lead in the rubber with a thrilling 22-run victory in the recently concluded Test at Lord's, London. The fourth contest will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.&quot;He's got great potential&quot; - Gary Kirsten wants Shubman Gill to learn from MS DhoniFormer India head coach Gary Kirsten feels Shubman Gill has the potential to become a successful captain. He, however, opined that the batter can sharpen his leadership skills by taking a cue from legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni.Kirsten commented that Gill can reach great heights if he adds Dhoni's man-management skills. The 2011 World Cup-winning coach said in an interview with Rediff:&quot;Well, it's early days. I think he's got great potential. Captaincy is a whole lot of things that you've got to put together. He's a great thinker in the game. He's a good player himself. But there's a whole bunch of things you've got to get right. And I think man management is going to play, like any leader.&quot;Dhoni was an incredible man manager. If he can get that component of his leadership really fired up, I think he has all the credentials to become a great captain for India.&quot;It is worth noting that Kirsten has worked closely with Gill during his three-year stint as Gujarat Titans' (GT) batting coach and mentor from 2022 to 2024.