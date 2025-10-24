Fans mob Virat Kohli for selfies and autographs at Sydney airport ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

A big fan frenzy erupted for Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli at the Sydney airport as he arrived in the city ahead of the side's third and final ODI of the ongoing series against Australia. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.A video surfaced on social media, showing fans mobbing Kohli for selfies and autographs after he stepped off an escalator. The star cricketer paused to sign a few autographs before exiting the airport.Here's a video of the incident: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe ongoing three-match series marked Virat Kohli's return to international cricket after a 220-day hiatus. However, it has been a dismal tour for him so far. The 36-year-old bagged back-to-back ducks in the first and second ODIs.Australia have already pocketed the series with one match remaining. They claimed a two-wicket win in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.&quot;I'm going to go with Virat Kohli&quot; - Former Australia captain backs Virat Kohli to do well in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODIFormer Australia captain Michael Clarke predicted India would trump the hosts in the dead rubber third ODI. He also backed Virat Kohli to emerge as the top run-scorer of the contest.The cricketer-turned-expert suggested that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood would be the highest wicket-taker in the third ODI. Speaking on the Beyond 23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke said:&quot;I'm going to say India win, so 2-1 India wins. I predicted 2-1 Australia, so I don't mind if India wins this game, one of my predictions, right? But yeah, look, I just hope it's a really good game of one-day cricket. India won't want to go home without a win, and like I say, you're leading into the T20s as well, so a lot of the players will go into that format wanting to take some confidence. I'm hoping it's a good game.&quot;Meanwhile, Kohli had underwhelming ODI numbers at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He has amassed 146 runs across seven matches at the venue, averaging 24.33.