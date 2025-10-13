"Fans didn't sign up for this agony" - Social media reacts to West Indies' gritty 10th-wicket partnership in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

The Indian bowlers had a hard time bowling out West Indies on Day 4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, in the ongoing second Test of the two-match series. After the hosts enforced the follow-on, West Indies registered a 390-run total to set a 121-run target.

The visitors were 311/9 at one stage. However, Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales showed exemplary grit to give their team some hope. The two toiled hard for 22 overs and added 79 runs for the last wicket.

Greaves remained unbeaten on 50 off 85 balls, while No. 11 batter Seales finished with 32 runs from 67 deliveries. Several fans shared posts on social media, pointing out how India have struggled to mop up the tail in Test cricket.

Here are some of the top reactions to the 79-run partnership for the tenth-wicket between Greaves and Seales:

VK @Bullsview_vk Opponent Tailenders vs other teams - 🐈 Opponent Tailenders vs India - 🦁 #INDvWI #TeamIndia

Mayur Parab @D_Mayur_P @mufaddal_vohra How to beat India = play like tailenders

AkCricTalks🎤🇮🇳 @AKCricTalks India's love affair with tailenders continue.

glenn @Glen0691 @BCCI @IDFCFIRSTBank The Tail - India's nemisis🙄 Over 50 runs P'ship...🤦🏻‍♂️ For India's Tail (@imkuldeep18 , @Jaspritbumrah93 and @mdsirajofficial ) you need just 3/4 balls. #BCCI #INDvsWI

lightningspeed @lightningspeedk Fans didn’t sign up for this agony! 😩 India’s pain deepens as WI pile on a 118-run lead, with the 10th-wicket pair (Greaves &amp; Seales) batting 22 overs for 79. Brutal! 🏏 #JustinGreaves #JaydenSeales #INDvWI #Delhi #TeamIndia #Cricket #MenInMaroon

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 Phew! 😥 Finally the 10th wicket. It would be an understatement to say India were made to sweat to get that wicket. Target 121 runs. 18 overs left today. If a result is possible they might extend play by half an hour. Jaiswal might have other ideas! #INDvWI

Notably, the stand between Greaves and Seales is the second-highest tenth-wicket partnership for West Indies against India in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Jayden Seales to end West Indies' fight

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck in the 119th over of the innings, sending back Jayden Seales. The tailender flicked a length ball straight to Washington Sundar at deep square leg.

The touring side were bowled out for 390. John Campbell and Shai Hope hit brilliant centuries in the innings, scoring 115 and 103, respectively. Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj bagged two scalps.

India currently lead the two-match series 1-0. They need to chase a 121-run target to complete a whitewash. Meanwhile, India were off to a shaky start with the bat as Jomel Warrican made early inroads.

The left-arm spinner dismissed the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (eight runs off seven balls) in the second over of the run chase. The southpaw perished while looking to clear the long-on fence. However, he failed to get enough distance and was caught by Anderson Phillip.

