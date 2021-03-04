"Dale Steyn ki nazar lag gayi!"- Twitterati roasts South African legend after PSL gets postponed

Dale Steyn has been trolled by fans on Twitter following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The news comes amid the backdrop of the Proteas pacer's controversial comments about the Indian Premier League (IPL), which upset many Indian fans.

Steyn was playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, he had stated that there is a major emphasis on money in the IPL, and cricket takes a back seat.

The 37-year-old also went on to say that playing in leagues like PSL and the Lanka Premier League (LPL) was 'more rewarding' than representing an IPL team.

When you go to IPL,there are such big squads,so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that,so sometimes,cricket gets forgotten.When you come to like a PSL or LPL there is an importance on the cricket.Dale Steyn pic.twitter.com/xadKxcKnyv — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) March 2, 2021

Dale Steyn was at his fiery best during his IPL stints with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Deccan Chargers. Thus, fans found it hard to digest his views on the cash-rich league.

Following the uproar, Steyn apologized, stating that his comments were 'taken out of context'.

IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career, as well as other players too.



My words were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues.

Social media and words out of context can often do that.



My apologies if this has upset anyone.

Much love — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 3, 2021

Fans on Twitter troll Dale Steyn as PSL 2021 gets postponed

After seven positive COVID-19 cases were found in the PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that the remainder of the season has been postponed with immediate effect.

Fans on Twitter took this as a golden opportunity to slam Dale Steyn for his comments. They were also proud of the fact that the BCCI had organized the IPL 2020 season safely despite the pandemic. Here is what they had to say:

Dale Steyn is crying as we speak. — Valhalla (@SemperFiMessi) March 4, 2021

PSL ko Dale Steyn ki nazar lag gayi.🤣😅😂@76Shadabkhan @RealHa55an — Pushp (@pushp_17) March 4, 2021

PSL 6 postponed! All thanks to Dale steyn @DaleSteyn62 😂 — TheRightWinger🔥 (@DakshidPanthi) March 4, 2021

,Yes Dale now i understand, In which way PSL is more Rewarding than IPL, Its Corona Way 😂 #DaleSteyn #PSL6 #PSLPostponed 😂😂😭😬😁😆 — Virat Warrior (@WithoutKohlii) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile Dale Steyn 😂 pic.twitter.com/3G7HqzXShS — Adelaide King (@AdelaideKing018) March 4, 2021

#PSL POSTPONED!!

Now let's see who will interview King Steyn? 😅🤣



Let's see who comes to pay visit to his room for "suggestions" now 🤣🤣#DaleSteyn — Eggs Box 🥚 (@virajkalkur) March 4, 2021

PSL postponed feeling sad for Dale Steyn pic.twitter.com/lVTv8wfM4B — . (@sanket7262) March 4, 2021

Dale Steyn wanted one final shot at silverware with the South African team at the 2021 T20 World Cup in India.

However, with the PSL postponed indefinitely and Steyn opting out of IPL 2021, his chances of making it to the Proteas' T20 World Cup squad look slim.

Steyn is considered one of the best fast bowlers of his generation and arguably the most prolific speedster produced by South Africa. Thus, it would be a shame if he isn't able to conclude his international career in grand fashion.