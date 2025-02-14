Fast bowler ruled out of New Zealand squad for 2025 Champions Trophy; replacement announced

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has been forced to make a last-minute change to its Champions Trophy 2025 squad as fast bowler Ben Sears sustained a hamstring injury, putting him out of the tournament. However, a like-for-like replacement has been announced, with Jacob Duffy taking Sears' place. Duffy is already with the squad for the tri-series in Pakistan.

During the training session on Wednesday (February 12) in Karachi, Sears, who played in both games against Pakistan and South Africa, complained of pain in his left hamstring. A minor scan underlined that the right-arm fast bowler will require two weeks of rehab. Hence, the timeframe meant Sears would be available for the group-stage game against India but the management decided to keep him out.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead addressed the decision to keep the 27-year-old out of the tournament, stating that it's better he returns when fully fit. He was quoted as saying by nzc.nz:

"We’re all really feeling for Ben. It’s always tough being ruled out of a major event at such a late stage, and it’s especially tough in Ben’s case given it would have been his first major ICC event. The timeframes for Ben to be fit to play again meant he would likely miss the majority of the group stage, and given the short nature of the tournament, we felt it was appropriate to bring in a player who is fully fit and ready to go."

Although Sears went wicketless in both the games, it hasn't stopped New Zealand from reaching the tri-series final. The 27-year-old has played only two ODIs, with the game against Pakistan being his debut.

"He’s fully acclimatized and he’s got plenty of experience in these conditions" - New Zealand coach on Jacob Duffy

Gary Stead. (Image Credits: Getty)

Stead added that he trusts Duffy, who has played 10 ODIs and 18 T20Is, to perform well in his first ICC event. He said:

"Jacob showed with his performances in the recent home series against Sri Lanka that he is more than capable at the international level. He’s been part of the squad for the ODI Tri-Series so he’s fully acclimatized and he’s got plenty of experience in these conditions and is fit and ready to go. He’s another player who will be experiencing his first senior ICC event, so it will be an exciting few weeks ahead for him."

New Zealand will open their campaign against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

