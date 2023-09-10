Feel sad for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma for the bashing they get: Shoaib Akhtar on media pressure on India

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed that the Indian media was putting too much pressure on star players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, especially before and after their performances against Pakistan.

Akhtar has been pretty vocal about how sometimes the pressure put by the media on the Indian players is seen in their performances, whether it is the hype or the criticism.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube channel 'Wake up with Sorabh', here's what Shoaib Akhtar had to say:

"I feel sad for the likes of Virat and Rohit for the bashing that they get. But Virat is someone who performs under pressure. There hasn't been a greater batter than Sachin and even he had to suffer for 20 years, the onslaught from media. I feel the media does a lot of bashing for TRP. I feel sorry for the current cricketers for the pressure they're under."

Akhtar believes Pakistan have the goods to beat India in India during the World Cup. He added:

"We have the better bowling attack. If I was with the team, I would have pushed them to show more courage and be fearless. Don't talk to Virat Kohli, just start pushing him. Disturb his focus. Get him busy with you. If he gets busy with batting then he will win the game. One lakh people in Ahmedabad watching India play Pakistan. Who will be under pressure? Pakistan? I want them to identify this and cash in on the opportunity."

Shoaib Akhtar wishes for an India-Pakistan final

Shoaib Akhtar believes that the highest ever TRP can be generated from an India-Pakistan final in the World Cup that starts next month in India. While he wishes the stakeholders in India a lot of profit, he backs Pakistan to do well on the field.

On this, Akhtar stated:

"I wish for an India Pakistan final. You guys should get the biggest TRP. If you're injecting so much money, you should definitely get the money. You make money, we will make the World Cup (laughs)."

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 11 in Colombo.