"Fielding coach has already emailed the boys" - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious take on dropped catches in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match 

Captain Suryakumar Yadav quipped that the fielding coach had already 'emailed the boys' after Team India dropped as many as four catches in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Pakistan. On a serious note, he did not read too much into India's poor fielding effort, describing it as part and parcel of the game.

The Men in Blue began their Super 4 campaign in Asia Cup 2025 with a six-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Bowling first, they held the opposition to 171-5 and then chased down the target in 18.5 overs. While India dominated the contest yet again, they dropped multiple catches in the field, three of them being relatively straightforward ones.

Asked about the dropped catches at the post-match press conference, Indian captain Suryakumar wittily replied:

"Acha bhi puch lo (Ask some positive query as well). It’s okay. I think fielding coach has already emailed the boys to visit the office tomorrow and day after - all those guys who had butter fingers."

On a serious note, the 35-year-old added:

"This is completely part of the game and I am okay with it because it’s good that it happened in the first game. Going ahead we have to play more crucial games, but it’s okay. It happens, it’s part of the game."

Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill dropped one catch each on Sunday, while Abhishek Sharma dropped two - one of them being a dolly. However, Abhishek also plucked a brilliant catch to end Saim Ayub's stay at the crease for 21.

"It can’t be an excuse" - Suryakumar Yadav on whether floodlights played a role in dropped catches

While Team India's effort in the field was disappointing overall, Suryakumar refused to blame the floodlights or any other external factor for the poor catching. He asserted that the players will go back to the drawing board and work hard on the fielding aspect. The Indian captain commented:

"We got a few fielding sessions here [in Dubai]. We did a lot of fielding practice. It can’t be an excuse. If the catches have gone, they have gone. We go back to the drawing board and practice."

Speaking of the India vs Pakistan clash, Shivam Dube (2-33) starred with the ball. In the chase, Abhishek top-scored with 74 off 39 balls, while Gill hit 47 off 28.

