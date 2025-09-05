FIR registered over ₹1 crore match-fixing controversy in UP T20 League 2025: Reports

An FIR has been registered amid the ongoing UP T20 League 2025 over a match-fixing controversy, as per a report by Times Now. An alleged attempt to fix matches during the league was brought to the notice of the Lucknow Police and the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

According to the report, an FIR was filed on August 31 by Arjun Chauhan, the team manager of Kashi Rudras. A user named 'vipss_nakrani' sent a message to Arjun on Instagram. The sender stated that he was a bookie and placed a ₹1 crore offer to fix the outcome. Moreover, he also offered a ₹50 Lakh commission in return.

Arjun wasted no time and reported the issue to the ACU. The ACU members then carried forward the conversation on Instagram to obtain the sender's number. The sender wanted the players to follow his instructions and also revealed that he would be present at the ground during the UP T20 League matches along with his associates.

The conversation was recorded on another device by the ACU and then submitted as proof to the Lucknow Police. Charges under Sections 318, 319, 112, and 62 and Section 3 of the Public Gaming Act, 1867 have been pressed.

Attempts are being made to trace the accused behind the match-fixing attempt in the ongoing UP T20 League 2025.

Kashi Rudras to face Meerut Mavericks in UP T20 League 2025 final

Kashi Rudras, whose team manager was reached out to for the match-fixing attempt, are set to play the final of the UP T20 League 2025. They will face the Meerut Mavericks in the title clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Kashi Rudras finished at the top of the table with seven wins from 10 games. Meerut Mavericks finished second with six wins. The two teams earlier met in the first qualifier, which Rudras won by five runs.

However, the Mavericks bounced back with a 19-run victory over the Lucknow Falcons in the second qualifier and made it to the final.

Karan Sharma has been the star performer for Kashi Rudras with the bat so far in the tournament. He has scored 454 from 11 matches with a hundred and three half-centuries. With the ball, Shivam Mavi is their leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps from nine matches.

