“First ball pe woh jo chakka maar diya na” - Abhishek Sharma’s sister & mom react after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal, and mother, Manju, expressed their excitement over the left-hander's fireworks against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday in Dubai. Komal said his first-ball six left them in awe, but added that they are used to it now.The youngster, who opened the innings with a six against UAE on September 10, did the same to Shaheen Shah Afridi on Sunday in Dubai. With Afridi bowling a bouncer, the southpaw helped the ball over the fine-leg boundary. He went on to smash 74 off only 39 deliveries, laced with six fours and five sixes, as India gunned down 172, with six wickets to spare.Speaking in a video shared by journalist Vimal Kumar, Abhishek Sharma's sister said:&quot;Hume itna maza aaya. Woh jo first ball pe jo usne chakka maar diya na. Aadat ho gayi hai ab hume (We enjoyed so much, especially when he hit the first ball for a six. We are used to it now).Meanwhile, the 25-year-old's mother said it was her second game and she enjoyed it as much as the T20I against England when he hammered 135 in February this year. She said:&quot;Abhishek ne jab pehle ball pe chakka maara toh bahut maza aaya. Kise maara? Sab jaante hain. Bahut maza aaya. Yeh doosra mera match hai. Pehla maine dekha tha England ke khilaaf, usne 135 kiye aur yeh mera second international match hai. Isme bhi accha kiya usne. Bahut accha kiya, bahut maza aaya.&quot;&quot;(When Abhishek hit the first ball for a six, we enjoyed so much. Who did he hit it against? Everyone knows. This is my second match. The first was against England, he made 135 then and this is my second international match. He did well in this too, we enjoyed a lot).&quot;The No. 1-ranked T20I batter's efforts resulted in him winning the 'Player of the Match' award. Abhishek Sharma is currently the leading run-getter of the competition with 173 runs in four matches, alongside a strike rate of 208.43.&quot;It's like a fire-and-ice combination&quot; - Suryakumar Yadav on Abhishek Sharma and Shubman GillSuryakumar Yadav. (Image Credits: Getty)At the post-game presentation, India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill for complementing one another. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):&quot;It's like a fire-and-ice combination. They complement each other really well. And that's what I want to see. If someone is batting brilliantly, the other can take the back-seat and rotate the strike. It was required today to have a very good start. And they did (provide that).&quot;India will next face Bangladesh on September 24, Wednesday, in Dubai.