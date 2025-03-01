First look of new cricket stadium in Nathdwara ahead of Asian Legends League 2025 [Watch] 

Nathdwara is all set to host the Asian Legends League 2025 this month at the newly built cricket stadium. While the stadium has yet to be named officially, the organizers of ALL T20 refer to it as the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre (MPMSC).

Big names like Suresh Raina, Shakib Al Hasan, Ambati Rayudu, Mohammad Shahzad, Shikhar Dhawan, Asghar Afghan and Sudeep Tyagi will participate in the five-team tournament, starting on March 10. The names of the five teams are Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Asian Stars, Bangladesh Tigers, and Afghanistan Pathans.

Ahead of the ALL T20, the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre shared the first look of the newly built stadium in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

"Then vs Now! The epic transformation of Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre (MPMSC) will leave you speechless!" the official Instagram profile of the venue captioned the video.

The venue looks beautiful, especially under lights. As per reports, the venue has a seating capacity of 50,000 and it also has a five-star hotel. The stadium aims to host the IPL matches in Rajasthan in the near future.

Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre in Nathdwara set to become 1st Indian stadium with a 5-star hotel

It is rare to see a five-star hotel nearby the cricket stadiums. However, Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre has built a hotel quite close to the venue. When the stadium was under construction, reports claimed that the new venue will become the first cricket stadium in India with a five-star hotel.

The plan was also to have an ultra-modern three-dimensional design mandap. If the Asian Legends League is a grand success in Nathdwara, the venue can be in contention to host more matches, including IPL matches of Rajasthan Royals. Of late, RR have preferred to play two of their seven home games in Guwahati instead of Jaipur. Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre can emerge as an option in the future.

