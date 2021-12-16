Five BBL matches moved out of Perth due to COVID-19 regulations 

All of the Perth Scorchers' remaining home matches in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) have been moved out of the Optus Stadium in Perth. The fixtures will now be contested in alternate venues.

Perth Scorchers @ScorchersBBL #MADETOUGH We're absolutely gutted we won't be able to play in front of our Members and fans 😞 We'd love nothing more than to play our matches at home 🧡 We're incredibly grateful to our supporter base who continue to stand by us. We love you WA! bit.ly/30vLFEV We're absolutely gutted we won't be able to play in front of our Members and fans 😞 We'd love nothing more than to play our matches at home 🧡 We're incredibly grateful to our supporter base who continue to stand by us. We love you WA! bit.ly/30vLFEV #MADETOUGH https://t.co/d9ZLNqtgc3

Perth was slated to host five more home matches in the league stages of the tournament. The decision comes on the back of state border rules implemented by the Western Australian government.

With players coming in within a 14-day period from classified high-risk areas like New South Wales and Victoria, entry into the state to play is not possible according to the guidelines. Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said:

"We understand this is a disappointing decision for the Scorchers' passionate fanbase, but in the current environment we want to provide certainty for members, fans, players, match officials, and staff. While our preference was to play these matches in Perth, this was simply not possible under the current arrangements when all factors are taken into account."

The Scorchers' upcoming home contest on December 20 against the Hobart Hurricanes was initially meant to be played in Perth. The Western Australia state border will be reopened on a full basis from February 5, 2022.

"Our thanks go to the Scorchers for their understanding in these difficult circumstances. We are also grateful to all other affected Clubs, partners, broadcasters, and venues for their ongoing flexibility as we navigate our way through the season,"

The Perth Scorchers have notched up wins in both of their home games so far this season. They are the only undefeated team left in the competition and are second in the table behind the Sydney Sixers.

Perth lost the hosting rights to the fifth Ashes Test due to new guidelines

Perth usually hosts an Ashes Test match, but following an unsuccessful swap with Adelaide between the second and fifth Test, the hosting rights have been given to Hobart.

The city could possibly lose the rights to host an ODI in the Australian summer as well. Optus Stadium has been assigned to host the 1st ODI between Australia and New Zealand, but with the borders still being closed on that day, a potential swap with Sydney could be in store. The New South Wales city will have hosting rights for the third ODI on February 5.

Hobart, the Tasmanian capital, will host its first ever Ashes contest, which comes in the form of a day-night Test as well.

