5 female and 3 male candidates apply for India Women head coach role

The race for the Indian Women's team Head Coach role looks quite intense, with as many as eight candidates competing for the job. Five women are looking forward to taking up the position, which has only been held by men since 2017.

Former chief selector Hemlata Kala has also thrown her hat into the ring, along with Mamatha Maben, Jaya Sharma, Suman Sharma, and Nooshin Al Khadeer.

Amongst the men, WV Raman reapplied for the role after his term ended in March. Former coaches Ramesh Powar and Tushar Arothe, who quit their positions on a controversial note after fallouts with senior players, have also expressed interest in the job.

Women's selection committee in favour of a female coach

With not much time left for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand next year, plenty of work is to be done with the women's team, which hasn't played a lot of cricket in recent times.

The women's selection committee, headed by Neetu David, are said to be in favour of having a female head coach this time around.

The Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee will pick the head coach for the team once they hear from the BCCI on the interview dates. The last date for applying for the job was April 26.

"We are yet to hear from the BCCI on the interview date (of candidates). When we get down to that, we will pick the best person for the job whether male or female," Madan Lal told PTI.

I feel ready to step into the head coach role: Hemlata Kala

Hemlata Kala was the chairperson of the selection committee that unearthed many stars including the likes of Shafali Verma. She also worked as the head coach of the Uttar Pradesh team until very recently.

"I have been tracking women's cricket in the country since my playing days. Coaching Railways and now UP has also helped me learn a lot more about the game. I also gained a lot of knowledge during my tenure as selector and therefore I feel ready to step into the head coach role," said former India international Kala.

Suman Sharma, meanwhile, earlier worked as an assistant coach with the India Women's team while Mamatha Maben has the experience of coaching Bangladesh and China. Nooshin Al Khadeer recently coached the Railway team to glory in the Women's Senior One Day trophy.