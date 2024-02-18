Ford Trophy 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Central Stags vs Auckland Aces, Match 30

A total of three matches were played in the Ford Trophy 2023-24 on Sunday, February 18. Otago Volts beat Wellington Firebirds by eight wickets in the 28th match. Canterbury won a low-scoring encounter against Northern Districts by eight wickets. Auckland Aces chased down the target of 244 runs against Central Stags in the 30th match with five wickets in hand.

Canterbury are still in first place with five wins in 10 matches and a Net Run Rate of +1.287. Otago Volts have jumped from third place to second and have also won five out of 10 matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.387.

Auckland Aces have moved from fourth position to third. They have won six out of 10 matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.334. Northern Districts have slipped to fourth place from second and have won four out of 10 matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.087.

Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds are still in the last two places on the points tally. They have won three and two out of 10 matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.587 and -0.786, respectively.

Henry Nicholls leads Canterbury to comfortable victory over Northern Districts

Wellington Firebirds elected to bat after winning the toss against Otago Volts. They were bundled out for 57 runs and only a single batter managed to make a double-digit score.

Luke Georgeson was the pick of the bowlers for the Volts and took five wickets for 11 runs in 6.3 overs. The Volts needed just 9.5 overs to chase down the target with eight wickets in hand.

Canterbury elected to bat against Northern Districts after winning the toss. Joe Carter scored 56 runs off 82 deliveries and helped the team post a total of just 160 runs in 44.5 overs. Fraser Sheat took three wickets for 26 runs in eight overs for Canterbury.

Henry Nicholls remained unbeaten on 85 runs off 102 deliveries. His innings helped Canterbury reach the target of 161 runs in 36 overs with eight wickets in hand. Tim Pringle took both the wickets for Northern Districts.

Auckland Aces won the toss against Central Districts and elected to field. Brad Schmulian made 107 runs off 109 deliveries. Central Districts were bundled out for 243 runs in 49.4 overs. Ben Lister picked up three wickets for 36 runs in 10 overs.

The Aces reached the target of 244 runs in 48.5 overs with five wickets in hand. William O'Donnell was the highest scorer for the team and made 90 runs off 35 deliveries.

