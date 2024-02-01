Ford Trophy 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Northern Knights vs Auckland

Northern Knights secured a 104-run comprehensive win in the 16th match of Ford Trophy 2023-24 at Eden Park Outer Oval in Auckland.

Northern Knights moved one spot up to occupy the pole position in the standings with 20 points, following four wins, a loss, and a no result.

Auckland slipped to the second position after their crushing defeat. They have bagged four wins and lost two games, racking up 17 points at a net run rate (NRR) of -0.174.

Central Districts are in the third spot in the tally with two wins, two losses, and one no-result in five encounters, gathering 11 points in the process. Meanwhile, Otago are fourth with one win, two losses, and two no results in five encounters. They have picked up eight points at an NRR of -0.429.

Canterbury and Wellington are occupying the bottom two positions with seven points apiece at an NRR of -0.026 and -0.598, respectively.

Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, and Matthew Fisher blow away Auckland

Moving to the details of the game, the Northern Knights were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. They suffered an early blow, losing Katene Clarke (4) and Henry Cooper (0). However, Joe Carter stood tall, finding boundaries with ease.

He forged an important and match-turning 156-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Brett Hampton. Cooper went on to score 106 runs off 114 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 92.98.

From the other end, Hampton reached his century, smacking 126 runs off 100 balls with the aid of 13 fours and five sixes. Eventually, the Knights posted a dominating total of 319/6 in 50 overs. Ben Lister and Jock McKenzie scalped two wickets apiece for Auckland.

In reply, Auckland batters faltered miserably with the top score being 30 runs from Cole Briggs at No. 3. Although other batters started well, they couldn't sustain the momentum and failed to create an impact.

Ultimately, they got bundled out for 215 runs in 44.4 overs. Matthew Fisher was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping a five-wicket haul while conceding 46 runs in 10 overs. Tim Pringle also played a crucial role, picking up three wickets.

