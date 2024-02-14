Ford Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Auckland vs Wellington (Updated) ft. Robert O’Donnell and Blair Tickner

Otago secured a six-wicket win over Northern Knights in the 25th match of Ford Trophy 2023-24 while Canterbury bagged a comprehensive 183-run win over Central Districts in game No. 26. Meanwhile, Auckland registered a four-wicket win over Wellington.

Shifting our focus to the first clash, Northern Knights batted first and got bundled out for 184 runs in 48.1 overs. Captain Jeet Raval was the top-scorer with 78 runs in 102 balls, including nine fours and one six.

Jacob Duffy took a three-wicket haul while Matthew Bacon, Luke Georgeson, and Ben Lockrose claimed two wickets apiece for Otago. In response, Otago chased down the target in 39.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Thorn Parks (47*) and Llwe Johnson (46*) were the standout batters in the chase.

Delving into the details of the next contest, Canterbury put up a whopping total of 349/8 in 50 overs. Henry Nicholls (138) and Leo Cater (107) were the standout batters. Josh Clarkson picked up a four-wicket haul for Districts.

In reply, Central Districts got bundled out for 166 runs in 39.2 overs. Doug Bracewell (94) tried his best to revive the innings, but other batters faltered badly. Zakary Foulkes claimed three wickets while Fraser Sheat, Michael Rippon, and Angus McKenzie picked up two wickets each.

Moving to the other game, Wellington batted first and posted a total of 285/8 in 50 overs, thanks to Nick Greenwood (70) and Jesse Tashkoff (77). Ben Lister, Jock McKenzie, and Louis Delport scalped two wickets apiece for Auckland.

In response, Auckland finished off the chase on the last ball of the game. Captain Robert O'Donnell was the wrecker-in-chief with 115 runs in 110 balls, featuring 12 fours and three sixes while Mark Chapman scored 90 runs in 107 balls.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Ford Trophy 2023-24.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 9 9 2 406 115 58 516 78.68 1 2 - 43 6 2 FH Allen (AUCK) 6 6 0 393 168 65.5 312 125.96 2 - - 40 19 3 BR Hampton (ND) 9 7 3 346 126* 86.5 296 116.89 1 2 - 28 16 4 TM Johnson (WELL) 8 8 1 325 97* 46.42 435 74.71 - 3 - 26 7 5 CJ Bowes (CANT) 8 8 0 315 74 39.37 327 96.33 - 1 - 42 6 6 TK Parkes (OTAGO) 8 7 2 298 78 59.6 430 69.3 - 3 - 27 2 7 JF Carter (ND) 9 8 1 294 106 42 342 85.96 1 1 - 27 5 8 NF Kelly (WELL) 8 8 0 248 106 31 301 82.39 1 1 1 18 9 9 BD Schmulian (CD) 8 7 1 247 104* 41.16 337 73.29 1 1 - 27 1 10 NA Greenwood (WELL) 8 8 0 247 70 30.87 308 80.19 - 3 - 28 2

Auckland skipper Robert O'Donnell moved up from fourth to top spot in the batting standings with 406 runs from nine innings. He is the lone batter to cross the 400-run mark in this campaign.

Finn Allen (393), Brett Hampton (346), and Troy Johnson (325) slipped one spot each to secure the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. Chad Bowes (315) and Thorn Parkes (298) moved one slot up to occupy the fifth and sixth slots, respectively.

Joe Carter (294) slipped down from fifth to seventh position. Nick Kelly (248) propelled from 11th to eighth. Brad Schmulian (247) maintained his ninth spot. Nick Greenwood (247) moved up from 21st position to hold the 10th spot in the tally.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KDC Clarke (ND) 9 8 426 71 7 381 18 5/67 21.16 5.36 23.66 - 1 2 RL Toole (CD) 8 8 419 69.5 1 356 17 5/72 20.94 5.09 24.64 - 1 3 BM Tickner (CD) 8 8 438 73 9 306 14 3/38 21.85 4.19 31.28 - - 4 W O'Rourke (CANT) 6 6 306 51 3 227 13 6/20 17.46 4.45 23.53 - 1 5 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 8 8 365 60.5 4 287 13 3/15 22.07 4.71 28.07 - - 6 AF Milne (WELL) 6 6 288 48 6 188 12 5/24 15.66 3.91 24 - 1 7 JA Clarkson (CD) 8 8 294 49 2 271 12 4/60 22.58 5.53 24.5 1 - 8 MJ Fisher (ND) 8 7 378 63 4 315 12 5/46 26.25 5 31.5 - 1 9 BNJ Lockrose (OTAGO) 8 7 368 61.2 4 290 11 3/30 26.36 4.72 33.45 - - 10 LI Georgeson (OTAGO) 8 6 255 42.3 5 195 10 5/37 19.5 4.58 25.5 - 1

Kristian Clarke (18) and Raymond Toole (17) continue to hold the top two positions in the bowling standings. Blair Tickner (14) moved up from fifth to third slot. William O'Rourke (13) descended from third to fourth position.

Zakary Foulkes (13) ascended from sixth to fifth position. Adam Milne (12) glided down from fourth to sixth spot. Josh Clarkson (12) rocketed from 14th to seventh position.

Matthew Fisher (12) retained his eighth slot in the tally whereas Ben Lockrose (11) descended from seventh to ninth rank. Luke Georgeson (10) climbed up from 13th to 10th slot.

