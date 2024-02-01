Ford Trophy 2023-24 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces (Updated) ft. Brett Hampton and Matthew Fisher

Northern Districts faced Auckland Aces in the 16th match of Ford Trophy 2023-24 on Thursday, February 1, at the Kennards Hire Community Oval in Auckland. Auckland won the toss and elected to bowl.

Northern Districts lost their first two wickets for just 15 runs in six overs. They lost two more wickets by the time they had 76 runs on the board. A partnership of 156 runs for the fifth wicket between Joe Carter and Brett Hampton helped them bounce back

Both batters went on to score a century. Carter made 106 runs off 114 deliveries, while Hampton remained unbeaten on 126 runs off 100 deliveries. They helped the Northern Districts post a total of 319 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Benjamin Lister was the pick of the bowlers for Auckland and took two wickets. Danru Ferns and Sean Solia took one wicket each.

Auckland didn’t have a decent start either and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. No batter went past the 30-run mark and they were bundled out for 215 runs in 44.4 overs. Northern Districts won the match by 104 runs. Matthew Fisher was the most successful bowler for Northern Districts and took five wickets for 46 runs in 10 over.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 FH Allen (AUCK) 5 5 0 387 168 77.4 305 126.88 2 - - 39 19 2 BR Hampton (ND) 6 5 3 314 126* 157 258 121.7 1 2 - 24 16 3 JF Carter (ND) 6 5 0 271 106 54.2 297 91.24 1 1 - 26 5 4 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 6 6 2 246 75* 61.5 340 72.35 - 2 - 25 2 5 TM Johnson (WELL) 4 4 1 210 97* 70 266 78.94 - 2 - 17 2 6 W Clark (CD) 4 4 1 193 59 64.33 204 94.6 - 2 - 14 4 7 MJ Hay (CANT) 4 4 0 185 82 46.25 224 82.58 - 2 - 15 3 8 TK Parkes (OTAGO) 4 3 0 155 78 51.66 200 77.5 - 2 - 14 1 9 CD Fletcher (AUCK) 6 4 2 150 68* 75 182 82.41 - 2 - 5 4 10 CJ Bowes (CANT) 4 4 0 143 47 35.75 151 94.7 - - - 18 5

Finn Allen is at the top of the Ford Trophy most runs list and has amassed a total of 397 runs in five matches at an average of 77.40.

Brett Hampton has become the second-highest run-scorer after his century. He has made 314 runs in five outings at an average of 157.

Joe Carter is in third place and has scored 271 runs in six matches at an average of 54.20 and a strike rate of 91.24.

Robert O’Donnell has 246 runs to his name and is in fifth position on this list of batters with the most runs.

Troy Johnson has made 210 runs in four matches at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 78.94. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer so far this season.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KDC Clarke (ND) 6 5 252 42 4 191 11 3/25 17.36 4.54 22.9 - - 2 AF Milne (WELL) 3 3 158 26.2 4 89 9 5/24 9.88 3.37 17.55 - 1 3 RL Toole (CD) 4 4 202 33.4 - 172 9 5/72 19.11 5.1 22.44 - 1 4 MJ Fisher (ND) 6 5 264 44 3 212 9 5/46 23.55 4.81 29.33 - 1 5 DK Ferns (AUCK) 6 6 312 52 3 337 9 3/41 37.44 6.48 34.66 - - 6 TJG Pringle (ND) 6 5 268 44.4 1 195 7 3/33 27.85 4.36 38.28 - - 7 MB Bacon (OTAGO) 4 3 149 24.5 1 134 6 5/38 22.33 5.39 24.83 - 1 8 SC Kuggeleijn (ND) 5 4 202 33.4 2 139 6 3/40 23.16 4.12 33.66 - - 9 W O'Rourke (CANT) 4 4 204 34 1 177 6 3/34 29.5 5.2 34 - - 10 SM Solia (AUCK) 6 6 258 43 5 240 6 2/24 40 5.58 43 -

Kristian Clarke is the leading wicket-taker so far this season and has taken 11 wickets in five outings at an average of 17.36.

Adam Milne, Raymond Toole, Matthew Fisher, and Danru Ferns have picked nine wickets each and are in the next four places. Fisher became the fourth bowler to take a five-wicket haul this season in this latest outing.

