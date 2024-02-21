Ford Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago vs Auckland (Updated) ft. Robert O’Donnell and Luke Georgeson

Auckland secured a four-wicket win over Otago in the Ford Trophy 2023-24 eliminator to set their final date with Canterbury on February 24, Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Moving to the details of the eliminator, Otago batted first and racked up a dominating total of 276 runs in 50 overs. Opening batter Luke Georgeson played a 120-run knock in 150 balls, featuring 18 fours and one six while his partner Jacon Cumming added 46 runs in 62 balls.

Captain Dean Foxcroft (26), keeper-batter Max Chu (26), and Thorn Parkes (21) were also crucial in setting up the formidable total. Danru Ferns claimed a three-wicket haul for Auckland while Ben Lister and Jock McKenzie scalped two wickets apiece.

In response, skipper Sean Solia got out for just two runs. However, Martin Guptill and Robert O'Donnell turned the tables for their side, smacking a century each. Guptill went on to score 102 runs in 83 balls, featuring 12 fours and four sixes, while Robert gathered 104 runs in 114 balls with nine fours and five sixes.

Eventually, Auckland sealed the deal in 48.3 overs with four wickets in hand. Dean Foxcroft's two wickets went in vain for Otago.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Ford Trophy 2023-24.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 11 11 2 561 115 62.33 694 80.83 2 3 - 57 12 2 FH Allen (AUCK) 7 7 - 394 168 56.28 319 123.51 2 - - 40 19 3 BD Schmulian (CD) 9 8 1 354 107 50.57 446 79.37 2 1 - 41 2 4 WT O'Donnell (AUCK) 10 10 1 352 90* 39.11 481 73.18 - 2 1 26 8 5 JF Carter (ND) 10 9 1 350 106 43.75 424 82.54 1 2 - 30 6 6 BR Hampton (ND) 9 7 3 346 126* 86.5 296 116.89 1 2 - 28 16 7 TM Johnson (WELL) 9 9 1 333 97* 41.62 458 72.7 - 3 - 27 7 8 CJ Bowes (CANT) 9 9 - 330 74 36.66 348 94.82 - 1 - 44 6 9 TK Parkes (OTAGO) 10 8 2 319 78 53.16 440 72.5 - 3 - 28 4 10 HM Nicholls (CANT) 5 5 2 295 138 98.33 314 93.94 1 1 - 30 8

Robert O'Donnell strengthened his pole position in the run-scoring charts with 561 runs from 11 innings at an average of 62.33. Finn Allen (394) maintained his second spot from seven innings while Brad Schmulian (354) continues to hold the third position in the tally.

William O'Donnell (352) moved up from the eighth to the fourth slot. Joe Carter (350), Brett Hampton (346), Troy Johnson (333), and Chad Bowes (330) slid one spot each to occupy fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks respectively.

Thorn Parkes (319) and Henry Nicholls (295) retained their ninth and 10th positions, respectively, in the standings.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KDC Clarke (ND) 10 9 456 76 7 403 18 5/67 22.38 5.3 25.33 - 1 2 BM Tickner (CD) 9 9 498 83 9 351 17 3/38 20.64 4.22 29.29 - - 3 RL Toole (CD) 9 9 479 79.5 2 397 17 5/72 23.35 4.97 28.17 - 1 4 LI Georgeson (OTAGO) 10 8 333 55.3 7 240 16 5/11 15 4.32 20.81 - 2 5 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 9 9 413 68.5 5 317 15 3/15 21.13 4.6 27.53 - - 6 DK Ferns (AUCK) 10 10 510 85 4 543 15 3/41 36.2 6.38 34 - - 7 W O'Rourke (CANT) 6 6 306 51 3 227 13 6/20 17.46 4.45 23.53 - 1 8 BG Lister (AUCK) 7 7 384 64 2 322 13 3/36 24.76 5.03 29.53 - - 9 AF Milne (WELL) 6 6 288 48 6 188 12 5/24 15.66 3.91 24 - 1 10 MB Bacon (OTAGO) 8 7 318 53 3 282 12 5/38 23.5 5.32 26.5 - 1

Kristian Clarke, the Northern Districts bowler, retains his pole position in the wickets standings with 18 scalps. Blair Tickner maintained his second position with 17 scalps at 20.64 while Raymond Toole occupied the third place with 17 wickets at 23.35.

Luke Georgeson (16) and Zakary Foulkes (15) continue to hold the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Danru Ferns (15) moved up from 11th to sixth position, while William O'Rourke (13) slipped one position to seventh.

Ben Lister (13) moved up from the 12th slot to make it to the eighth position. Adam Milne (12) and Matthew Bacon (12) slipped two positions each to settle with the ninth and 10th spots, respectively.

