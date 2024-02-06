Ford Trophy 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Wellington vs Northern Knights (Updated) ft. Troy Johnson and Kristian Clarke

Otago bagged a comprehensive 65-run win over Central Districts in the 19th game of the Ford Trophy 2023-24, while Canterbury dominated Auckland with a 119-run win in the 20th clash. Wellington secured a 45-run win against Northern Knights in the 21st game.

Otago batted first and posted 213-9 in 50 overs. Thorn Parkes scored 53* off 89 with two fours and one six. Luke Georgeson (26) and Dean Foxcroft (25) also played crucial knocks. Blair Tickner and Raymond Toole scalped three wickets apiece for Central Districts.

In response, Central Districts got bundled out for 148 in 37.5 overs. Brad Schmulian was their top-scorer with 28. Andrew Hazeldine claimed a five-wicket haul as Otago notched up only their second win of the season.

In the 20th game, Canterbury racked up 287-7 in 50 overs, with Leo Carter starring with an 80-run knock off 106 balls. He received decent support from other middle-order batters.

Angus Ollive picked up a three-wicket haul for Auckland, who got all out for 168 in 40 overs. William O Donnell was the top-scorer with 45. However, the other batters faltered Zakary Foulkes and Michael Rippon claimed three wickets apiece for Canterbury.

In the 21st game, Wellington posted 330-8 in 50 overs. Captain Nick Kelly was the standout batter with 106 off 97, featuring six fours and as many sixes. Callum McLachlan, the keeper-batter, contributed with 65, while medium-pacer Kristian Clarke took a fifer for the Knights.

The chase was full of twists and turns for the Knights. Henry Cooper racked up a brilliant ton, scoring 121 off 132, including 14 fours and two sixes. Opener Tim Seifert provided substantial support with 54 off 49.

However, other batters couldn’t create any significant impact as the Knights got bundled out for 285 runs with one over to spare. Nathan Smith was the wrecker-in-chief with a three-fer while Logan van Beek, Ben Sears and Peter Younghusband picked up two wickets apiece.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the Ford Trophy 2023-24.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 FH Allen (AUCK) 5 5 0 387 168 77.4 305 126.88 2 - - 39 19 2 BR Hampton (ND) 7 6 3 321 126* 107 267 120.22 1 2 - 25 16 3 JF Carter (ND) 7 6 0 286 106 47.66 322 88.81 1 1 - 27 5 4 RR O'Donnell (AUCK) 7 7 2 283 75* 56.6 385 73.5 - 2 - 31 3 5 TM Johnson (WELL) 6 6 1 225 97* 45 302 74.5 - 2 - 19 2 6 MJ Hay (CANT) 6 6 0 222 82 37 280 79.28 - 2 - 19 4 7 TK Parkes (OTAGO) 6 5 1 221 78 55.25 308 71.75 - 3 - 18 2 8 NF Kelly (WELL) 6 6 0 210 106 35 226 92.92 1 1 1 13 9 9 HR Cooper (ND) 7 6 0 203 121 33.83 276 73.55 1 - 1 21 3 10 CJ Bowes (CANT) 6 6 0 199 47 33.16 210 94.76 - - - 27 6

Finn Allen, the Auckland opening batter, continues to hold the top spot in the Ford Trophy runscoring charts with 387 runs in five innings at an average of 77.4 with two centuries. Northern Knights batter Brett Hampton is second with 321 runs.

Joe Carter (286), Robert O'Donnell (283), and Troy Johnson (225) remain third, fourth and fifth respectively. Canterbury’s Mitchell Hay (222) moved up from eighth to sixth.

Thorn Parks climbed up from 11th to seventh, with 221 runs. Wellington's Nick Kelly (210) surged from 25th to eighth. Henry Cooper (203) has rocketed from 34th to ninth rank. Chad Bowes (199) slipped up one position to tenth.

Ford Trophy 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 KDC Clarke (ND) 7 6 312 52 5 258 16 5/67 16.12 4.96 19.5 - 1 2 RL Toole (CD) 6 6 310 51.4 1 251 14 5/72 17.92 4.85 22.14 - 1 3 W O'Rourke (CANT) 6 6 306 51 3 227 13 6/20 17.46 4.45 23.53 - 1 4 AF Milne (WELL) 5 5 230 38.2 5 133 10 5/24 13.3 3.46 23 - 1 5 BM Tickner (CD) 6 6 318 53 9 210 9 3/38 23.33 3.96 35.33 - - 6 ZGF Foulkes (CANT) 6 6 287 47.5 2 250 9 3/15 27.77 5.22 31.88 - - 7 MJ Fisher (ND) 7 6 324 54 3 278 9 5/46 30.88 5.14 36 - 1 8 DK Ferns (AUCK) 7 7 348 58 3 388 9 3/41 43.11 6.68 38.66 - - 9 BNJ Lockrose (OTAGO) 6 5 260 43.2 3 218 8 3/30 27.25 5.03 32.5 - - 10 TJG Pringle (ND) 7 6 328 54.4 1 240 8 3/33 30 4.39 41 - -

Northern Knights medium pacer Kristian Clarke (16) moved up one spot up to top position in the Ford Trophy wickets standings. Raymond Toole also climbed up one place to second with 14 wickets.

William O'Rourke (13) slipped down two spots to third with 13 scalps. Adam Milne remains fourth with 10 wickets in five innings at 13.3. Blair Tickner (9) climbed up from 11th to fifth at 23.33.

Zakary Foulkes (9) surged up from 12th to sixth at 27.77. Matthew Fisher (9) and Danru Ferns (9) slipped three positions apiece to occupy seventh and eighth ranks respectively at 30.88 and 43.11.

Ben Lockrose (8) rocketed from 19th to the ninth at 27.25. Tim Pringle (8) descended two positions to tenth at 30.

