Former Bengal captain who recommended MS Dhoni to BCCI, Prakash Poddar, dies

Former Indian domestic cricketer Prakash Poddar passed away on December 29, 2022, aged 82. The erstwhile Bengal team captain had recommended MS Dhoni's name to the BCCI when he was a Talent Resource Development Officer.

Prakash Poddar was born on October 25, 1940, in Kolkata. He played domestic cricket for Bengal and Rajasthan. In his domestic career, Poddar played 74 first-class matches, aggregating 3,868 runs at an average of close to 40. His highest score in first-class cricket was 199, while he smashed a total of 11 centuries.

Poddar also played one List-A match in his career, during the 1976/77 season, where he remained not out on 28*.

How Prakash Poddar played a major role in MS Dhoni's rise

MS Dhoni is regarded by many as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He achieved enormous success during his time as the Indian cricket captain. Dhoni is the only skipper to win the ICC T20 World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy. He also led the Indian team to the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings.

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5 (Image: Getty)

However, long before Dhoni helped India win so many trophies, Prakash Poddar spotted him and recommended his name to the top management in the BCCI.

Back in 2002, the BCCI introduced Talent Resource Development (TRD) Officers to fast-track the young and promising talents across the country. Poddar was a TRD officer, and he recommended Dhoni's name.

"I felt that if we could regularize the way he used his power, then he would be of some value to Indian cricket. And that is why I recommended him to the National Cricket Academy," Poddar once said about Dhoni.

HT Sports @HTSportsNews



#MSDhoni #Dhoni #PrakashPoddar #PCPoddar



hindustantimes.com/cricket/prakas… Prakash Chandra Poddar, possibly one of the most important people to give Indian cricket the gift that was MS Dhoni, has died at the age of 82 Prakash Chandra Poddar, possibly one of the most important people to give Indian cricket the gift that was MS Dhoni, has died at the age of 82#MSDhoni #Dhoni #PrakashPoddar #PCPoddarhindustantimes.com/cricket/prakas…

Fans should note that Poddar worked as a TRD Officer for just one year. He also worked as a junior national selector.

Poll : 0 votes