Former CWI chief throws his hat in the ring for ICC prez post

ICC’s current chairperson Shashank Manohar has already said he won’t be seeking re-election.

Sourav Ganguly is also in the fray and has the backing of Graeme Smith and David Gower.

Dave Cameron has a tough road ahead

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dave Cameron has jumped in the fray to succeed Shashank Manohar as the next ICC chairman. ICC’s current chairperson Shashank Manohar has already said he won’t be seeking re-election and is expected to step down later this year. While throwing his hat in the ring, Cameron said:

"The overall cricket structure needs change and needs to be looked at from different lenses.”

Cameron also mentioned that the cricketing power was concentrated in the hands of the big three of the cricketing world. Dave Cameron batted for an equitable share of revenues amongst all cricket playing nations.

"The big three India, Australia and England have all the events, the audience and the biggest economy, but the smaller nations have to always be coming back to the ICC for financial support, so what we want to happen is not equal share of revenues, but equitable share," said Cameron.

However, the former CWI president will need two nominations to stay afloat in the reckoning. It is highly unlikely that he will receive the support from CWI chief Ricky Skerritt, who had replaced him at the helm and had a public spat with him.

Cameron’s six-year stint at CWI came to an end in 2019 when former West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt ousted him. In May, former West Indies bowler Michael Holding had levelled serious corruption charges on CWI under Cameron’s tenure.

Sourav Ganguly also in fray for ICC post

Sourav Ganguly has the backing of South African Graeme Smith

Current BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly’s name has also bee doing the rounds in the race for the coveted job-position.

Recently, South Africa’s Director of Cricket Graeme Smith had also come out in support of Sourav Ganguly and said that he wanted Ganguly to take over ICC chairmanship in this tough period for cricket.

“It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC. Post-COVID, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position.” the former captain of South African national team had said.

Former England captain David Gower had also backed the calls to make Ganguly the head of ICC.

“He is a very, very good man and has those political skills,” said Gower in an interview.

With big names of the cricketing world putting their weight behind Sourav Ganguly, the former CWI boss has a tough road ahead—given he gets the endorsement from Skerritt in the first place.