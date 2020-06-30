×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Former CWI chief throws his hat in the ring for ICC prez post

  • ICC’s current chairperson Shashank Manohar has already said he won’t be seeking re-election.
  • Sourav Ganguly is also in the fray and has the backing of Graeme Smith and David Gower.
Abhinav Singh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 00:58 IST
Dave Cameron has a tough road ahead
Dave Cameron has a tough road ahead

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dave Cameron has jumped in the fray to succeed Shashank Manohar as the next ICC chairman. ICC’s current chairperson Shashank Manohar has already said he won’t be seeking re-election and is expected to step down later this year. While throwing his hat in the ring, Cameron said:

"The overall cricket structure needs change and needs to be looked at from different lenses.”

Cameron also mentioned that the cricketing power was concentrated in the hands of the big three of the cricketing world. Dave Cameron batted for an equitable share of revenues amongst all cricket playing nations.

"The big three India, Australia and England have all the events, the audience and the biggest economy, but the smaller nations have to always be coming back to the ICC for financial support, so what we want to happen is not equal share of revenues, but equitable share," said Cameron.

However, the former CWI president will need two nominations to stay afloat in the reckoning. It is highly unlikely that he will receive the support from CWI chief Ricky Skerritt, who had replaced him at the helm and had a public spat with him.

Cameron’s six-year stint at CWI came to an end in 2019 when former West Indies team manager Ricky Skerritt ousted him. In May, former West Indies bowler Michael Holding had levelled serious corruption charges on CWI under Cameron’s tenure.

Sourav Ganguly also in fray for ICC post

Sourav Ganguly has the backing of South African Graeme Smith
Sourav Ganguly has the backing of South African Graeme Smith
Advertisement

Current BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly’s name has also bee doing the rounds in the race for the coveted job-position.

Recently, South Africa’s Director of Cricket Graeme Smith had also come out in support of Sourav Ganguly and said that he wanted Ganguly to take over ICC chairmanship in this tough period for cricket.

“It is very important to have the right person as head of the ICC. Post-COVID, cricket will need strong leadership and it is time for someone close to the modern game with leadership credentials to get into the position.” the former captain of South African national team had said.

Former England captain David Gower had also backed the calls to make Ganguly the head of ICC.

“He is a very, very good man and has those political skills,” said Gower in an interview.

With big names of the cricketing world putting their weight behind Sourav Ganguly, the former CWI boss has a tough road ahead—given he gets the endorsement from Skerritt in the first place.

Published 30 Jun 2020, 00:58 IST
West Indies Cricket Graeme Smith Sourav Ganguly
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 14
BLS 82/6 (10 ov)
VFNR *41/1 (3.3 ov)
LIVE
Vieux Fort North Raiders need 42 runs in 39 remaining ball
BLS VS VFNR live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
SKK 175/3 (20 ov)
VCC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti won by 23 runs.
SKK VS VCC live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
CCP 75/6 (10 ov)
MRS 76/2 (7.2 ov)
Mon Repos Stars won by 8 wickets
CCP VS MRS live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
MH 203/6 (20 ov)
WV 205/7 (18.3 ov)
Wellawaya Vipers won by 3 wickets
MH VS WV live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
FDF 146/3 (10 ov)
PSM 152/0 (9.4 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 10 wickets
FDF VS PSM live score
Match 1 | Yesterday
KSV 53/10 (7.5 ov)
PSM 54/5 (8.1 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 5 wickets
KSV VS PSM live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
BSE 76/10 (14.1 ov)
MU 77/2 (6.1 ov)
Mahiyanganaya Unilions won by 8 wickets
BSE VS MU live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
MTS 106/7 (10 ov)
PSM 79/5 (10 ov)
MTV Stallions won by 27 runs.
MTS VS PSM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish Premier League 2020
European Cricket League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी