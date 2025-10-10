Former India captain rings the bell to signal start of play on Day 1 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test in Delhi [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Oct 10, 2025 10:29 IST
Australia Tour of India Training Session - Source: Getty
Arun Jaitley Stadium is hosting the second Test. [Getty Images]

Former India captain Anil Kumble rang the bell on Day 1 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, November 10. The former skipper was accompanied by the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma.

Ringing the bell is a pre-match ritual to announce the beginning of play every day during Test matches. It also ensures the players get ready on the field.

Sharing the video on X, the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI) wrote:

“A moment of honour. Team India legend Anil Kumble graced the occasion by ringing the ceremonial bell, marking the start of the 2nd IND vs WI Test in New Delhi.”
Watch the clip below:

Notably, Kumble returned with incredible figures of 10/74 in a Test against Pakistan at the iconic venue in 1999. The 54-year-old has been India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests, bagging 619 wickets in 132 matches with the help of 35 five-wicket hauls. He also led India in 14 Tests, guiding the team to three wins, while six matches ended in a draw. The legendary spinner is currently working as a commentator for host broadcasters in the ongoing Test series.

Unchanged India opt to bat against the West Indies in 2nd Test

India captain Shubman Gill won the toss as Test captain and elected to bat first against the West Indies in the second game. Justifying his decision, the skipper said:

“We will bat first; the wicket looks good to bat on Day 1.”

The hosts fielded an unchanged side after winning the series opener by an innings and 140 runs.

At the time of writing, India were 25 without loss after nine overs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul at the crease.

On the other hand, the Roston Chase-led West Indies made two changes as Brandon King and Johann Layne made way for Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip in the playing XI. The tourists have yet to win a Test match against India since 2002. Thus, the Shubman Gill-led India will be looking to register a clean sweep to boost their place in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

Follow the IND vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

Edited by James Kuanal
