Former India U-19 captain and Ranji Trophy winner Avi Barot passes away after cardiac arrest

Avi Barot, who was part of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy winning team in 2020, has passed away at the age of 29. The batter passed away on Friday, October 15 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association released a statement on Saturday morning announcing the news, and described Avi Barot as an exceptional and remarkable cricketer.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association is deeply shocked and saddened on the very shocking, untimely and extremely sad demise of Avi Barot. Avi was an exceptional and remarkable cricketer."

Jaydev Shah, President of Saurashtra Cricket Association said:

“This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi Barot's sad demise. He was a great teammate and had great cricketing skills. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well. He was a very friendly and noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock.”

Avi Barot captained India U-19s and scored 1000+ runs in both first-class and List A cricket

Avi Barot played some impressive innings for Saurashtra in the T20 tournament this year

Avi Barot's untimely passing away has led to tributes pouring in from all over the country. The 29-year-old was a talented batter who captained the India U-19s team in 2011 and played a total of 38 first-class matches, 17 List A matches and 20 T20 games. Avi Barot also won the BCCI's Under-19 cricketer of the year award in 2011 for his sublime performances with the bat.

Avi Barot scored 1547 runs at an impressive average of 48.49 in first-class cricket. He started his career in Gujarat before joining Saurashtra and also spent some time playing for Haryana. He played an important role for Saurashtra as they won the Ranji Trophy trophy for the first time in the 2019-20 season.

Avi Barot made waves earlier this year by scoring a stunning century for Saurashtra against Goa in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

