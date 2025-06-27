Former KKR all-rounder drops Glenn Phillips twice off the last ball as latter pulls off dramatic win in WF vs LAKR MLC 2025 match [Watch]

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) skipper Jason Holder spilled a catch on the final ball, giving Washington Freedom (WF) batter Glenn Phillips a lifeline with just one run needed for victory. The nail-biting 17th match of the season unfolded on Thursday, June 26, at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, USA.
Chasing 214, Washington Freedom needed just one run off the last delivery. Andre Russell fired in a low full toss on the stumps, which Glenn Phillips drilled straight to Jason Holder at mid-on. Positioned close in, Holder failed to hold on, and the ball lobbed behind him.
He turned and dived with an outstretched right hand to grab the rebound but couldn’t cling on. Phillips sprinted through for the single, sealing a dramatic five-wicket win for Washington Freedom and denying a Super Over. As the chaos unfolded, Russell lay on the ground in stunned disbelief.
Phillips (33 off 23) and Obus Pienaar (23 off 16) saw the chase through unbeaten. Earlier in the innings, Washington Freedom were boosted by valuable contributions from Mitchell Owen (43 off 16), Andries Gous (31 off 27), and skipper Glenn Maxwell (42 off 23).
Andre Fletcher’s century goes in vain as LAKR lose a thriller against WF
Earlier in the match, Washington Freedom won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Openers Unmukt Chand (41 off 30) and Andre Fletcher got their side off to a flying start, stitching a 130-run partnership for the first wicket in just 75 balls.
Fletcher was exceptional, reaching his half-century in just 28 balls and continuing the onslaught to bring up his century in 59 deliveries. He was eventually retired out for a brilliant 104 off 60 balls, studded with seven fours and six sixes. Sherfane Rutherford chipped in with a quickfire 20 off 11, while Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 30 off 13 to power the Knight Riders to 213/4 in their 20 overs.
