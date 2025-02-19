Former Mumbai captain and selector who picked Sachin Tendulkar in 1988 passes away

Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege passed away on Wednesday, February 19, in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest and renal failure. Milind was a close friend of former Indian cricketer and legend Sunil Gavaskar.

Born in 1949, Milind made his first-class debut in 1966-67. However, as he suffered a heart attack at the age of just 26, his promising cricket career was abruptly and unfortunately cut short in 1977-78.

The former cricketer had turned 76 just three days ago and was also serving as the cricket advisor of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Previously, Milind was also the chief selector for almost three decades. He was also a part of MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee.

Moreover, Milind was also a part of the selection committee which picked former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar for Mumbai for the very first time in 1988-89.

He played 52 first-class matches in his short career and scored 1532 runs at an average of 23.56 with a top score of an unbeaten 67. He also grabbed 126 wickets at an average of 29.23 with three five-wicket hauls.

Milind Rege played for Mumbai in 'golden era'

The former cricketer played for Mumbai during their 'golden era'. It was a time when they won 13 back-to-back Ranji Trophy titles. He was also part of the Mumbai team that played its maiden first-class match back in 1974 against Baroda.

Milind also scored a vital fifty (63) in that match as they beat Baroda by an innings and 96 runs. The 76-year-old was also a part of Mumbai's famous Ranji Trophy win in 1971 against Maharashtra where five key players were away on national duty in the West Indies.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik also condoled Milind Rege's sad demise.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Milind Rege Sir. A stalwart of Mumbai cricket, his contributions as a player, selector, and mentor were invaluable. His guidance shaped generations of cricketers, and his legacy will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. It's a personal loss for me. He stood behind me all the time," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

