Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder hits his 900th T20 six in ILT20 2025 game, becomes second cricketer to achieve the feat [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard hit his 900th T20 six in the ongoing ILT20 2025 MI Emirates vs. Desert Vipers game in Dubai. In the process, Pollard became only the second cricketer after Chris Gayle to cross the landmark of 900 sixes in T20s.

With 1056 sixes in 463 T20 games, Gayle is head and shoulders above any other player in this statistic. Pollard, meanwhile, reached the 900 landmark during his whirlwind 23-ball 36 for the Emirates when he hit his second six of the innings. The Trinidadian struck three maximums in his innings before Lockie Ferguson dismissed him.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Pollard's exploits helped the MI Emirates put up a competitive 159/6 in 20 overs. Kusal Perera fired at the top, hitting five boundaries in his 29-ball 33, but Muhammad Waseem (18), Tom Banton (15), and Nicholas Pooran (15) struggled to make significant contributions. Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten on 16 runs off eight deliveries at the end to give the Emirates a final flourish.

Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for the Vipers with figures of 4-0-25-2. David Payne, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dan Lawrence picked up one scalp each.

MI Emirates are the defending champions in ILT20 2025

Nicholas Pooran with the trophy. (Credits: MI Emirates X)

MI Emirates won the 2023/24 edition of ILT20 by defeating the Dubai Capitals by 45 runs in the final. Pooran, who had captained them to victory, remains the skipper of the side as he looks to drive them towards their second title.

The MI Emirates are currently second in the points table. The MI Emirates lost to the Capitals by one run in their season opener, but defeated them in the return bout for their first victory of the season.

The Vipers are at the summit of the table, having beaten the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants in their two matches thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️