Former opener picks his India playing XI for IND vs WI 2025 1st Test, leaves out Axar Patel and Nitish Reddy

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 25, 2025 17:22 IST
India v England - 2nd Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty
Axar Patel has made his comeback to India's Test team for WI series. [Getty Images]

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has shared his choice of India's playing XI for the opening Test against the West Indies. The match is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, beginning October 2.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator has asked for the inclusion of left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played his last Test against New Zealand in October 2024. The 30-year-old has been in incredible form in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, bagging 12 wickets in five matches. Notably, he warmed the bench throughout the five-match Test series against England earlier this year.

Chopra also included World No. 1-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah in his XI. The speedster is currently playing in the Asia Cup. Earlier this year, he skipped two out of five Tests during the Anderson-Tendulkar 2025 Test series in England to manage his workload.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Interestingly, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel didn't find a place in Chopra's India XI. The former opener included Devdutt Padikkal, while all-rounder Washington Sundar was a natural choice to maintain continuity in Tests. Padikkal has been picked in the main squad following his 150 for India A against Australia A in the first unofficial Test in Lucknow.

In the video shared on X, Chopra expressed his surprise over the absence of Abhimanyu Easwaran. He said:

Ad
"There is no Abhimanyu Easwaran and then you start feeling for the kid. What more he needs to do? Scored a lot, has been member of the team but not getting a chance to play. And now he isn't part of the 15."

He was also astonished by Bumrah's presence in the squad, saying:

"Bumrah is available, I am slightly suprised. I felt he will play the Asia Cup 2025 final on 28, so he might want to miss a Test match. Maybe the entire series but he’s playing. It means there is no place for Akash Deep."
Ad
Ad

The remarks came as BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar shared the 15-member squad for the two Tests against the West Indies on Thursday, September 25.

Aakash Chopra's India playing XI for the 1st Test against the West Indies

KLRahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Other members of the India squad for the WI Tests: Prasidh Krishna, N Jagadeesan, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications