Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt offered role of batting consultant by Afghanistan Cricket Board - Reports

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt could serve as Afghanistan's batting consultant for the team's upcoming three-match T20I series against India in January.

According to ARY News, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has offered Butt the role of batting consultant for the senior men's team. It remains to be seen whether he accepts the proposal of ACB.

Butt was recently roped in by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a consultant for chief selector Wahab Riaz. However, the tainted cricketer was shown the door barely a day after his appointment, following a massive backlash.

Notably, several former Pakistani cricketers expressed their displeasure after Butt's name was featured on Riaz's panel of consultants, considering his role in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

"It was my decision and I am reverting it" - Wahab Riaz on Salman Butt's sacking

Pakistan selector Wahab Riaz recently spoke about the controversy surrounding Salman Butt's appointment. Issuing a clarification, Riaz confirmed at a press conference that Butt wasn't a part of any panel.

The fast bowler stated that the ex-captain was included in the panel because of his experience covering domestic cricket in the country. Riaz mentioned that he decided to revoke the appointment after it was alleged that Butt was picked because of their friendship.

Riaz said:

"I firstly want to clarify that he is not on any PCB panel. Secondly, he is a good cricketing mind who understands cricket and has been covering domestic cricket for the past two to three years. He was made my consultant only as far as taking his opinion is concerned on which some people and media houses are probably doing propaganda, trying to ruin affairs and linking me with it."

Riaz added:

"As the chief selector, I decide who will be the people working with me and who I will need the support of. There is no one else’s pressure. It was my decision and I am reverting it. I think it is very necessary for people to understand to move forward in life."

It's worth mentioning that Pakistan's Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, also published an official statement criticising Salman Butt's appointment.