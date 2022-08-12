“As role models we endeavour to inspire children” - Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed reacts after his biography is added to school book

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has reacted after his biography was recently added to the fourth standard Urdu book. Terming it a big honor, he thanked the government of Sindh for the same.

On Thursday (August 11), the cricketer’s wife Khushbakht took to Twitter to share the news of Sarfaraz’s biography becoming part of a school book.

Sharing his thoughts, Sarfaraz uploaded pictures of the book in which his biography has been included. While sharing the images, the grateful cricketer wrote:

“Thank you! This is a big honour for me. As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts. @SindhGovt1 @sindhBoard.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed @SarfarazA_54 Thank you! This is a big honour for me. As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts. @SindhGovt1 @sindhBoard Thank you! This is a big honour for me. As role models we endeavour to inspire children. I would always be there to play my part in these efforts.@SindhGovt1 @sindhBoard🇵🇰 https://t.co/NL4FFNlzQL

The 35-year-old keeper-batter is best known for leading Pakistan to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Pakistan won the ICC event by thumping arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval.

While revealing the news of the cricketer’s story featuring in a school textbook, Sarfaraz’s wife had proudly tweeted:

"Thrilled! Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher! Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulliah.”

Khushbakht Sarfaraz @sarfarazkhush

Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher!

Can’t be more proud!

Alhamdulliah



وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَاءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَاءُۖ

@SarfarazA_54 Thrilled!Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher!Can’t be more proud!Alhamdulliahوَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَاءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَاءُۖ Thrilled!Just by imagining when my kids would read about their father along with friends & teacher!Can’t be more proud! Alhamdulliah وَتُعِزُّ مَن تَشَاءُ وَتُذِلُّ مَن تَشَاءُۖ 🌟@SarfarazA_54 https://t.co/70O1fqeeR4

Apart from the Champions Trophy, Sarfaraz also led Pakistan to victory in the U19 Cricket World Cup 2006. Along with the former Pakistan skipper, the biography of the country's renwoned woman sprinter Naseem Hameed has also been made a part of the syllabus.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s slump post Champions Trophy triumph

Once the captain of the Pakistan team, Sarfaraz’s international appearances have reduced significantly following the emergence of Mohammad Rizwan.

He last played a Test match back in January 2019, against South Africa in Johannesburg. The veteran batter’s last white ball appearance for the country came against Bangladesh in Mirpur in November 2021.

Sarfaraz has represented Pakistan in 49 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, scoring 5700 international runs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert