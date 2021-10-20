"In Pakistan, we only focus on one thing and that is the result" - Misbah-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan coach Misbah-Ul-Haq has spoken publicly for the first time since resigning from the role in September 2021. Misbah-Ul-Haq slammed the working system of Pakistan cricket, holding people accountable when old problems remain as they are.

Misbah-Ul-Haq stepped down as Pakistan's coach shortly after their 2021 World T20 squad was unveiled. Misbah had a year left on his contract, having taken charge in September 2019. Bowling coach Waqar Younis also followed in his footsteps.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB 📰 Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down from the PCB Cricket Committee after expressing interest in applying for the role of the national cricket team’s head coach.MORE ➡️ ow.ly/EgJv50vJsHA 📰 Misbah-ul-Haq has stepped down from the PCB Cricket Committee after expressing interest in applying for the role of the national cricket team’s head coach.MORE ➡️ ow.ly/EgJv50vJsHA https://t.co/QurqvdAn4W

Misbah-Ul-Haq revealed that Pakistan cricket only needs results and refuses to see skill development in players. He underlined that the board always finds a scapegoat to pin the failure on and feels things will never change if it continues.

"In Pakistan, we only focus on one thing and that is the result. We don’t go beyond that and focus on things like our players and their skill development. After losing a match or series we look for someone as a scapegoat to save face.

'Nothing will change if we continue with this cosmetic surgery. You can change coaches and players but deep down the problems will remain the same," Misbah-Ul-Haq told A Sports.

The 47-year old's coaching tenure had come under criticism numerous times, owing to not producing favorable results. Pakistan had hardly recorded any overseas series wins in the top cricketing nations and hardly showed any steel.

Misbah-Ul-Haq opines on last-minute changes to Pakistan's World T20 squad

Pakistan. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Misbah reacted to Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed's late additions to Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad and said:

"First you made changes to the team but 10 days later you took a U-turn and brought the excluded players back in the fold."

The men in green carried out four changes to the squad, of which one was injury-related. Pakistan dropped Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain and made way for Sarfaraz Ahmed and Haider Ali. Meanwhile Khushdil Shah traded places with Fakhar Zaman in the traveling reserves.

Finally, Sohaib Maqsood's back injury paved the way for Shoaib Malik's inclusion.

