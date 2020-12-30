Former Pakistan cricket team opener Imran Farhat retires

Former Pakistan cricket team batsman Imran Farhat has quit all forms of cricket. The left-handed batsman played his last domestic match for Balochistan against Sindh in the 2020/21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Imran Farhat made his international debut for the Pakistan cricket team in 2001 against New Zealand. He played 40 Tests in his career, aggregating 2,400 runs at an average of 32. Notably, the left-handed opener recorded three centuries and 14 fifties in his Test career.

In the 50-overs format, Imran donned the Pakistan cricket team jersey 58 times. He amassed 1,719 ODI runs at an average of 30.69, slamming one hundred and 13 half-centuries. He played his last ODI match against the South African cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Speaking of his record in T20I cricket, Farhat aggregated 76 runs in seven games. Unfortunately, he could not touch the 20-run mark in any of his seven T20I knocks.

Last first-class match for @imranfarhat1982. Sindh captain Asad Shafiq, the squads of Balochistan and Sindh team combined to give the former Pakistan Test opener a memorable send-off at the UBL Sports Complex Karachi. #HarHaalMainCricket https://t.co/iIhDggUcio pic.twitter.com/lC3Sx8hdqA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 29, 2020

Imran Farhat captained Balochistan in his last first-class match and led the team to a nine-wicket victory. Farhat had scores of 42 and 31 in his final two innings. It is pertinent to note that Imran ended his career with an aggregate of 15,805 runs in first-class cricket.

Pakistan cricket team stars congratulate Imran Farhat on social media

Several Pakistan cricket team stars, including Yasir Arafat, Sohail Tanvir, Ehsan Adil, Amir Yamin, and Umar Gul congratulated Imran Farhat on his successful career. His former opening partner Mohammad Hafeez penned a special message for Imran on Twitter. The Pakistani all-rounder shared a picture from Farhat's last first-class match and wished him luck for his future.

"Congratulations @imranfarhat1982 on a successful career. U inspired & evolved many around u. Best wishes for future endeavours. Stay successful & blessed," tweeted Mohammad Hafeez.