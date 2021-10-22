Former South Africa chief selector reveals the reason for not picking AB de Villiers in the 2019 World Cup squad

Former South Africa chief selector Linda Zondi has revealed the reason for the non-selection of AB de Villiers for the ICC Men’s World Cup 2019. He stated that de Villiers wanted to be part of the squad but the selector turned it down considering it would be unfair to the players already in the squad.

AB de Villiers announced retirement from international cricket in May 2018. The decision came as a surprise among the cricketing fraternity, given he was just 34 at the time.

Linda Zondi talked about this during the Social Justice & Nation Building (SJN) hearings. She confirmed that it was skipper Faf du Plessis who communicated about AB de Villiers’ willingness to play in the World Cup.

“The captain (Faf du Plessis) came to me and said AB would like to be included in the World Cup. I turned it down. I turned it down. I thought it was unethical to the players who were part of the squad," Linda Zondi said.

Zondi added that he had requested the wicket-keeper batter to continue till the World Cup when he had opened up about his plan to retire.

“AB had earlier come to me and said he wanted to retire and I told him, we need you in the World Cup in England. If there are certain series you miss, we can work with that. I said I am happy to manage your time and you can retire after the World Cup. He said no, he wants to retire.”

South Africa won just three out of their nine matches in the World Cup and finished 7th in the points table.

Linda Zondi revealed it was AB de Villiers' decision to pick Dean Elgar over Khaya Zondo

Dean Elgar was picked over Khaya Zondo during South Africa's tour to India

Linda Zondi, who was the chief selector at the time, shed light on the controversy around the selection of Dean Elgar over Khaya Zondo. This was during South Africa’s tour to India in 2015.

Khaya Zondo, who was in the squad, was set to replace JP Duminy in the playing XI after the latter suffered an injury. However, Dean Elgar was flown in from South Africa and was included in the side over Zondo.

Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ @7jaiswalshivam

🌴 Chris Gayle - 920

🇮🇳 Virat Kohli - 777

🇿🇦 Ab de Villiers - 717

🇳🇿 Brendon McCullum - 637

🇧🇩 Shakib Al Hasan - 629

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin Pietersen - 580

🇵🇰 Shahid Afridi - 546

🇦🇺 Shane Watson - 537

🇦🇫 M Shahzad - 323 Most Runs for Each Team in T20 WC🇱🇰 Jayawardene - 1016🌴 Chris Gayle - 920🇮🇳 Virat Kohli - 777🇿🇦 Ab de Villiers - 717🇳🇿 Brendon McCullum - 637🇧🇩 Shakib Al Hasan - 629🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin Pietersen - 580🇵🇰 Shahid Afridi - 546🇦🇺 Shane Watson - 537🇦🇫 M Shahzad - 323 #T20WorldCup Most Runs for Each Team in T20 WC🇱🇰 Jayawardene - 1016

🌴 Chris Gayle - 920

🇮🇳 Virat Kohli - 777

🇿🇦 Ab de Villiers - 717

🇳🇿 Brendon McCullum - 637

🇧🇩 Shakib Al Hasan - 629

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kevin Pietersen - 580

🇵🇰 Shahid Afridi - 546

🇦🇺 Shane Watson - 537

🇦🇫 M Shahzad - 323#T20WorldCup

Zondi revealed that the selectors had picked Zondo for the match, but pressure was put on the touring selector Hussein Manack to pick Elgar.

“Khaya must play. Khaya had been to India. He was in form. He was a batter, and the spot was in his position. He would not have been thrown in the deep end. It was a no-brainer. Khaya must play. It was made clear to Hussein that Khaya must play. In the morning, I turned on the TV and I saw Khaya was not playing.”

Also Read

“He (Hussein) shared the information with the captain AB de Villiers and according to Hussein, AB was unhappy. He sensed AB put him in a corner. He felt Dean Elgar, because of experience, should play, and Hussein gave in.”

The former selector stated at the end that, despite the incident, he did not experience any racial discrimination from AB de Villiers at any point.

Edited by Aditya Singh