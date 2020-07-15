Former South Africa cricketers seek end to racism in a statement to CSA

On Tuesday, 31 black ex-South African international players issued a statement alleging racism in the game of cricket. In the statement to Cricket South Africa (CSA), the players have expressed support for Black Lives Matter, and have sought the board’s helping hand in spreading the movement. Among those who have signed the statement are Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, JP Duminy, Ashwell Prince, Herschelle Gibbs and Paul Adams. No current black players were included.

A few days ago, Lungi Ngidi said that the Proteas are looking at the possibility of staging anti-racism protests ahead of upcoming matches.

"As a nation as well, we have a past that is also difficult in terms of racial discrimination and things like that. So, definitely, we will be addressing it as a team. It’s something we have to take seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, take a stand,” Ngidi had said.

Black South Africa cricketers say all of them have faced racism

In the statement to Cricket South Africa, the players applauded Ngidi for calling on the current team to take a stand against racial divide.

“We commend Lungi Ngidi for supporting #BlackLivesMatter – and we’d like to add our support for it too. We note the criticism aimed at Lungi for expressing his views – and we hope that Cricket South Africa (CSA), together with fellow cricketers – both present and past – will come out strongly in support of #BLM”.

The cricketers also said in the statement that they all “have stories to tell about the racism they have had to endure as they strove to get to the top of their sporting careers,” the statement read.

Ever since the murder of George Floyd in the USA, several black cricketers have come out to talk about the racism they have faced. West Indies captain Jason Holder has been on the forefront of the protests, and has also asked ICC to support the #BlackLivesMatter cause.