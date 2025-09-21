Former spinner picks X-factor players for Team India in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash

Former spinner Murali Kartik picked three Mumbai Indians (MI) stars as the X-factor players for India in their upcoming Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.

Kartik picked Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, followed by all-rounder Hardik Pandya as his first two options. He also added ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in his list of Indian players to watch out for in the Pakistan encounter.

"The skipper is an x-factor and Hardik Pandya, with the balance he brings to the side. He also lends a lot of weight with his bowling up top because he is one of those two seamers. And of course, I can't look past Jasprit Bumrah," said Kartik on Cricbuzz (2:55)

Meanwhile, another former Indian cricketer, Rohan Gavaskar, listed his X-factor players from India for the Pakistan clash. He went with the blazing opener, Abhishek Sharma, along with spin twins, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

"I am going to go with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. If he gets going and bats for 10-12 overs, that's generally the game. The other two would be Kuldeep and Varun," said Rohan.

The duo also backed India to play the same XI as the one that thumped Pakistan in the group stage meeting between the sides, with Bumrah and Varun replacing Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh from the Oman game.

"Once the bell rings against the better sides, India will be back to its firing ways" - Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik believes Team India has no major concerns in any of the departments heading into the Asia Cup Super Fours. The Men in Blue surprisingly struggled against a lowly Oman outfit in their final group stage encounter before pulling through for a 21-run win.

"They are pretty fine, going by what they did against the more fancied sides. They were spot on in their team selections. Yes, Arshdeep didn't get a game but the way the spinners and Jasprit Bumrah bowled and the way the batters came out blazing, everything looked in fine touch. Maybe against Oman, they were just a notch below, flying under the radar because they didn't think Oman would push them. But once the bell rings against the better sides, India will be back to its firing ways," said Kartik (via the aforementioned source).

Rohan Gavaskar agreed with Kartik's sentiments on Team India, saying:

"India are unbeaten so far in the Asia Cup. Yes, we look at the Oman game but India played in the first or second gear in that game. The batting lineup was completely topsy-turvy and bowling, we had eight players bowling. You are not going to see that in the big games. It was a glorified match practice game for them against Oman. So I won't read too much into that game and India are looking extremely good at the moment."

India brushed aside Pakistan in the group stage meeting by seven wickets, chasing down 128 in a mere 15.5 overs.

