Former Team India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull undergoes surgery to repair hole in his heart 

2022 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull recently underwent cardiac surgery after a hole was found in his heart during a routine check-up by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) physios. The youngster was attending a camp in Bengaluru a couple of months ago and after the anomaly was spotted, surgery was recommended as the course of action to amend the issue.

Dhull was promoted as Delhi's captain and even had a run with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) after his success at the youth level. However, his recent form has been a bit shaky, with the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) also not going his way.

Dhull began the season by leading the Central Delhi Kings but gave up the captaincy midway through the tournament, with Jonty Sidhu taking up the role. He has not been impactful with the bat, contributing only 93 runs at a strike rate of 113.41. Throughout the tournament, he has featured as an impact player, batted at different positions, and even sat out one contest, but it has not led to improvement.

Dhull revealed that he is recovering from a medical setback after yet another disappointing outing, where he scored eight runs off 11 balls against the East Delhi Riders.

"Certain things have happened in the past, and I have returned after a recovery. It’s taking time but I am positive and will give 100% for my game," Dhull said (via News18).

Dhull underwent surgery in Delhi. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was kept in the loop and they kept close tabs on the events that unfolded.

"The hole in the heart was a condition from birth" - Yash Dhull's father

Yash Dhull has already been granted the fit-to-play certificate and is expected to feature in the upcoming domestic season, even red-ball cricket, along expected lines.

“It wasn’t anything serious. The hole in the heart was a condition from birth and the NCA team advised a minor surgical procedure. He underwent that in Delhi only and the BCCI continued to keep a check on him during the period," Yash Dhull's after Vijay told News 18.

“The NCA has given him the certificate of fitness, so there shouldn’t be an issue in any of the formats going forward. During the DPL, he took a rest from one of the games because the humidity was very high. Even going forward, there shouldn’t be any problem for him to play the Ranji Trophy and the longer formats," Yash Dhull's childhood coach Pradeep Kochar told News 18.

Dhull has not been named in any of the squads for the 2024 Duleep Trophy. The youngster will be hoping to make the most of the upcoming domestic season and be on the selectors' radar even more prominently.

