Former teammate Shikhar Dhawan attends Unmukt Chand's reception in Noida

Team India batsman Shikhar Dhawan recently attended former teammate Unmukt Chand's reception party in Noida.

The veteran batsman shared a couple of pictures from the ceremony, including one with the bride and groom.

Shikhar Dhawan with Unmukt Chand and his wife Simran Khosla (Credit: Shikhar Dhawan)

Unmukt Chand recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Simran in a family wedding ceremony on Sunday. The cricketer, who currently plies his trade for the USA, took to Instagram to share the news of his personal life.

Unmukt captioned the picture as:

"Today, we decided on forever! 21.11.21 💕 💍 #SimRANtoChand"

Meanwhile, Unmukt Chand has called time on his cricketing career in India due to lack of opportunities. The former India U-19 captain shifted his base to the USA to make a career in cricket, where the sport is on the rise.

“I don’t know how I should be feeling, cause honestly, I am still figuring it out. The very thought of not being able to represent my country again literally stops my heartbeat for a while. Personally, there have been quite a few glorious moments in my cricketing journey in India. Winning the U-19 World cup for India is one of the biggest moments of my life. It was a special feeling to lift the cup as a captain and bring smiles to so many Indians across the world. I can never forget that feeling,” Unmukt Chand wrote while announcing his retirement.

Unmukt Chand to play for Melbourne Renegades in BBL

The Melbourne Renegades have roped in former Indian cricketer Chand for the upcoming season of the Big Bash League. The 28-year-old cricketer is excited to be part of the BBL. He said:

"I’m very excited, it’s great to be part of the Melbourne Renegades family. I’ve always followed the Big Bash and it’s a great opportunity for me to come and play some good cricket.’’

He added:

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I’ve always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven’t been to Melbourne before… I know for a fact there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it’s going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well."

Unmukt Chand, who shot to fame almost a decade ago, has represented India A. He has featured in teams like Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

