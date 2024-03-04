"Found 'Virat Kohli aggression videos' on her YouTube history" - Jemimah Rodrigues reveals Radha Yadav's secret

Delhi Capitals' Jemimah Rodrigues revealed on Sunday that she found compilations of Virat Kohli showing aggression on the field in teammate and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav's YouTube search history.

The discussion took place after the Capitals' 25-run win over the Gujarat Giants at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Radha starred in the game with three wickets.

"I want to share an interesting story: I was playing music on Radha's phone on YouTube and you know what was there in its history - "Virat Kohli aggression videos"," Jemimah said in a WPL video. "She watches "Virat Kohli aggression videos" before every match!"

Radha Yadav explained that being an aggressive personality herself, she has idolized Kohli's passion and those videos help her get 'pumped up' for a game.

"Absolutely, you need to be a bit pumped up. He's my idol. I like to watch him before the matches and the passion he plays with. I could relate a lot with him so that's why," she said.

In response, Jemimah quipped:

"Virat bhaiya ka bhi ashirwad sada aap par rahe (Hope Virat brother's blessings always be on your side)."

The win took the Capitals to the top of the points table, the same position they were in at this time last season, where they finished runner-up.

"I used to lose my rhthym because of my agresssion" - Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav is now the highest wicket-taker in the competition with seven wickets from four innings. She has already surpassed her tally of four wickets from nine games last season.

Jemimah, like other observers, was curious about what she had changed.

"I think that's what I have changed - trying to be calmer," Radha said. "I am very agressive, as everyone knows. Because of that I used to lose my rhythm and it used to get difficult to understand what was happening around me. I have started to remain calmer, smile a bit more. I have learned a lot from Jemi (smiles)."

As the tournament now shifts to Delhi for the second half, the Capitals will face defending champions Mumbai at home on Tuesday.

